BOSTON — The Congregational Library & Archives, a specialty library in Boston, reminds genealogists and anyone interested in learning more about their family history or town to view its digital archives. Records from over 100 New England churches in 90 communities, including the Greater Newburyport region, with most records dating between 1634 and 1850, are freely available for those interested in learning more about the history of their state, community, or themselves. The digital collection includes over 100,000 images across more than 4,000 extraordinary historical records that illuminate New England history.
The digital archive includes records from: the First Congregational Church in Georgetown; the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Merrimac, which remains active today and was originally the Second Church of Christ in Amesbury; the First Church in Newbury, now the First Parish Church, Newbury; the Second Church in Newbury, now the West Newbury Congregational Church; the First Religious Society of Newburyport, now a Unitarian Universalist church and originally the Third Church in Newbury; the First Congregational Church of Rowley, which remains active today; and the First Church in Salisbury, now the East Parish United Methodist Church.
The Newbury First and Second Church records were digitized in partnership with the Phillips Library at the Peabody Essex Museum. The Newburyport First Religious Society records were digitized in partnership with the New England Historic Genealogical Society.
Congregational church records in CLA’s collection offer a rich and remarkable view of life in colonial and early-American New England. Well before the writing of the Constitution, each member in the early Puritan churches had an equal vote, with the power to govern themselves and to choose their own ministers. The records of these congregations document births, deaths, and marriages, but also open a window onto the lives of ordinary people deliberating on matters both sacred and secular. For much of the colonial period, church business was town business, and so beyond the usual information on births, deaths, and marriages, church records show ordinary people making decisions about property, taxation, and their representation in the larger affairs of the colony or state.
The digital archive currently includes over 170 collections that contain manuscript sermons, vital church records, church disciplinary records, minister diaries, the documented religious experiences of everyday Congregationalists across time, and more. CLA will add collections to its digital archive in the months and years ahead.
Many of the documents in the digital archive are being made available to the public for the first time as part of CLA’s New England’s Hidden Histories initiative. In an effort to further increase accessibility for genealogists, historical researchers, students, and all others, thousands of pages of transcription have been produced. Since 2005, the Congregational Library, in partnership with the Jonathan Edwards Center at Yale and many local churches across New England, has been collecting records from church attics and basements and making them widely accessible through preservation and digitization. Grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Council on Library and Information Resources have allowed CLA to work with more than a dozen other libraries, historical societies, and cultural institutions to freely provide this wealth of digitized records.
The library’s digital archive is available at https://congregationallibrary.quartexcollections.com
In conjunction with this digital access, an online exhibit titled, “We do Give up ourselves to one another,” reveals social challenges of earlier centuries.
Puritans, the New World’s first Congregationalists, have an unfortunate reputation of being censorious busybodies. The term “church discipline” may reinforce that notion, but the ultimate goal of disciplinary actions was not so much to punish as to draw wayward church members back into the fold — for the spiritual health of the individual and for the cohesion of the church community. The questions asked by Congregationalists of the past during the disciplinary process mirror many we ask ourselves today: what is our responsibility to one another? How do we behave toward those who have done our community harm? How can they make amends? How can we welcome them back into our midst?
For more information about the Congregational Library & Archives, visit www.congregationallibrary.org or contact Interim Executive Director Martha Walz at mwalz@14beacon.org.
The library is located at 14 Beacon St., Boston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.