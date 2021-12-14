IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras is accepting video auditions from young musicians hoping to join its ensembles for the winter and spring session.
String musicians, with at least one to two years of lessons, are invited to audition. Woodwind, brass and percussion students, who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons, are also welcome. Musicians are required to submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of their choosing.
For more information, to view audition requirements and video guidelines, and submit an audition, go to nmyo.org/auditions.
NMYO offers five ensembles this year, including two levels of beginning string ensembles, two full orchestras, a flute choir, and a wind ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass and percussion.
The ensembles will perform two concerts during the spring semester. A chamber music concert will be held in March and all ensembles perform in the spring concert in May. Weekly rehearsals are held in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95.
NMYO’s Gold Benefactor and Conductors Circle sponsors are the Institution for Savings, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Carriage House Violins of Johnson Stringed Instruments, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Demoulas Foundation and New England Biolabs.
The 120 musicians, led by music director Gerald J. Dolan Jr. and his team of music professionals, come from more than 40 communities throughout northeastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
For more information, email info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
