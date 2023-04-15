HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College biology student Heather DiLuzio has always had a passion for animals.
While growing up in Littleton, her family had dozens of pets and even rehabilitated several wild animals. Now, that passion is taking DiLuzio to South Africa. The Haverhill resident will intern with the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds for six months starting at the end of April.
“I believe that every species is important, and it’s my calling to be the voice for the voiceless,” DiLuzio said.
DiLuzio credits Northern Essex biology professor Diann Cahaly with helping her discover how to use her voice.
“She has really sparked an interest in my curiosity of conservation and evolution,” DiLuzio said. “We have spent quite a bit of time on the impact humans have on the environment.”
DiLuzio has a bachelor’s degree in business from Northeastern University. She’s been working at a nonprofit in North Andover for six years and recently became a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
DiLuzio started to explore getting her master’s degree and thought she would try NECC first.
“It’s been awhile since I’ve been in school – I ended up at NECC because they had quite a few classes I was interested in,” she recalled. “I felt it would be a good way to ascertain if I would like to pursue a master’s in marine or conservation biology. I had no idea how beneficial it would be to me!”
A chance encounter with a foundation staff member at a wildlife rehabilitation conference led her to this internship opportunity.
DiLuzio will work in the chick rearing unit, caring for African penguin hatchlings. The hatchlings need to be fed every three hours and their behavior and temperature will be closely monitored.
Her duties will also include a procedure called “candling” eggs, which involves shining a bright light against the eggshell to determine the viability of the embryo and how much it has developed.
The process from hatching to release usually takes three to four months. The foundation has successfully released nearly 8,000 African penguin chicks into the wild.
While the internship will provide an invaluable experience for DiLuzio, it is unpaid. So, she is raising money to help cover some of her travel and housing costs and living expenses. Northern Essex is providing a $5,000 scholarship through the NECC Foundation Inc.
The NECC Foundation, incorporated in 1972, assists the college by making connections with the business community, foundations and other potential revenue sources.
It also hosts fundraisers and special events. The money raised funds student scholarships, equipment purchases, program revitalization efforts, faculty and staff development, and other needs as they arise.
“I have been blown away by the support I received from NECC — I had no idea how much of an impact the school would have on my life when I started last fall,” DiLuzio said.
“With their help and my biology teacher Diann Cahaly specifically, they are supporting me as I pursue my dream of helping endangered animals,” she added. “It’s a bold next step for me, but I feel extremely lucky to have the encouragement of friends, family and NECC.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.