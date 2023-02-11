HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College Theater is taking a bow for its latest showing at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.
The festival brings together hundreds of college theater students, professors and professionals from New England and New York to showcase their work and share their expertise.
NECC’s production of “Lighten Up” was selected as one of the top 10 best productions of the 2021-22 academic year for Region 1, according to a news release.
Cast members Gwynnethe Glickman, Olivia Barberian and Jessica Newey performed a scene during the “Invited Scenes Showcase.”
“They tore the roof off the place,” NECC theater Professor Brianne Beatrice said in the release. “They took this scene from a show we staged outside and performed it in front of 300 people. It was incredible.”
Glickman placed third out of 150 nominees in the Irene Ryan Acting Competition. She performed a scene from “Anything for You” and a monologue as Benvolio from “Romeo and Juliet” with partner Mirrorajah Metcalfe. This is the third award Glickman has won at the the festival.
Beatrice presented the Master Meisner Acting Workshop to nearly 200 students. The Meisner Technique is an approach to acting that teaches actors to rely on their instincts and to build connections with each other.
“It builds up their confidence and they produce beautiful art,” Beatrice said. This is the 10th year that Beatrice has taught this workshop at the festival.
She said that because the Meisner Technique is “theater’s best-kept secret,” students were eager to learn how to use it in their own craft.
Spring theater at NECC
There are several upcoming opportunities to see NECC Theater in action, including a production of “Hurricane Diane” featuring Metcalfe as Diane. Shows are scheduled for April 27-30.
Beatrice is also creating a showcase of student work from the festival on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the Haverhill campus.
NECC offers a variety of theater and acting courses. The college stages several full productions and readings throughout the year.
Anyone interested in learning more about NECC Theater or auditioning should email Beatrice at bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu.
The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival is a national theater program involving 18,000 students from colleges and universities nationwide that serves as a catalyst for improving the quality of college theater in the U.S., the release said.
More than 600 academic institutions participate in state, regional and national Kennedy Center American College Theater festivals. The national festival will be held in April in Washington, D.C.
