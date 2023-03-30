HAVERHILL — Organizers of Northern Essex Community College’s second annual Giving Day are hoping history repeats itself.
The daylong fundraiser and community pride event will occur April 6.
All money raised will go to the NECC Fund, which provides critical support to the college’s areas of greatest need, according to a news release.
Gifts to the fund are unrestricted, meaning they can be spent immediately and benefit a range of resources and programs that are crucial to the success of students, faculty and staff, the release said.
Historically, the NECC Fund has offered substantial support to some of the following areas: student scholarship, innovation, academic programming, career programming and classroom resources.
Last year, 206 donors from the NECC community raised $34,604. The effort smashed previous annual giving campaign records and made April 7, 2022, the largest single-day community fundraising effort in NECC Fund history.
This year, organizers are hoping to reach 250 donors.
Donors who contribute $50 or more will be eligible to receive a special gift. And those on campus can stop by tables set up in the Dimitry Building on the Lawrence Campus and the Student Center and Spurk buildings on the Haverhill campus for giveaways.
Giving Day is an annual event held on or about April 7. The date is significant: More than 60 years ago, April 7 was the date students could first register for classes at the newly formed Northern Essex Community College.
Learn more by visiting the Giving Day webpage. People can donated to the NECC Fund by calling 978-556-3806 or emailing giving@necc.mass.edu for other arrangements.
