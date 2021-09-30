NEWBURYPORT — A decision on a request to add a dormer to a saltbox roof at 2 Neptune St. was continued to Nov. 9 after it was clear Tuesday night that the applicant would fall a vote short of receiving approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Pattiann Bampos, who owns one of the oldest — if not the oldest — house in Newburyport, first approached the board in May with a request for a special permit for nonconformities.
This came after the city’s Historical Commission voted in August 2020 to enact a one-year demolition delay on proposed alterations to the 17th century house, located across from Joppa Park and known for its signature sloping saltbox roof.
When the demolition delay expired in August, it meant Bampos had six more months to obtain a special permit, otherwise she would need to return to the Historical Commission.
Bampos has revised her plans a few times since May and on Tuesday, she presented updated plans yet again. She made the revisions after meeting with Greg Earls, the city’s building inspector and conditional building commissioner, to discuss the historic and state building codes.
At the last meeting, questions were raised about whether this project would be subject to the state building code due to it being a historic structure. By adding living space to the house, the building would become subject to current code, she said, summarizing her discussion with Earls.
On Tuesday, Bampos presented updated plans featuring a dormer smaller than proposed with an exposed roof 3 feet 6 inches on each side, per city guidelines.
She noted that the dormer was not symmetrical in previous plans, but the latest update would make it symmetrical. She also made a change to the roof’s pitch, reducing the slope and raising the overall roof.
Board Chair Rob Ciampitti recused himself from the hearing because he missed previous meetings on the matter.
During the deliberations, Vice Chair Mark Moore, board member Walter Chagnon and associate board member Gregory Benik each said they could support this project if a final vote were taken.
Benik acknowledged 16 letters of support that the project received, including 11 from neighbors on Neptune Street and in the property’s immediate vicinity. He said he was also not persuaded to vote against the special permit just because of the home’s historical character.
Chagnon said the roof change was a little concerning, but believed it was minor and could support the request as submitted.
Moore noted that much of the historical nature of the house has been altered over the years and he did not believe the proposed dormer would be detrimental to the neighborhood in terms of size, scale and massing.
Bampos would need four affirmative votes to receive the board’s approval, though, and she did not persuade Stephen DeLisle or Ken Swanton during the deliberations Tuesday.
Swanton continued to raise concerns about the home being only 2½ feet from Water Street, which is a busy road. He couldn’t recall a time when the board approved a request like this on a property so close to a road.
Swanton added that this issue had nothing to do with whether the property is historical.
When asked by Bampos if there was anything she could do to get him to consider approval, Swanton said he did not believe any revision would change his mind.
DeLisle said concerns raised by the Historical Commission were a factor in his decision.
He also noted that the house was in a highly visible location along Water Street and believed the proposed changes could be detrimental to the neighborhood.
Though DeLisle appreciated that Bampos received support from her neighbors, he said the opinion that mattered most to him came from the direct abutter, or her shared-wall neighbor at 2.5 Neptune St., Adam Weisman, who did not support the proposal.
In a letter in June, Weisman asked the board “to treat the property line that divides the 2 and 2.5 Neptune Street properties as a true property line, and uphold any/all zoning requirements and protections — including the three foot and six inch setback requirement from our property line.”
Though Bampos believed the revisions Tuesday addressed the setback requirement, there was still more to Weisman’s concerns, at least from DeLisle’s reading of the letter. Weisman was not present to comment at the hearing Tuesday.
Moore, who served as chair with Ciampitti recused from the hearing, told Bampos she had three options.
The board could take a vote and if it the request were voted down — which it appeared it would be — she could not return with another proposal like this for two years. She could also choose to withdraw her application without prejudice, which would allow her to come back with a new application.
Bampos chose the third option, which was to continue the hearing to a later date and take some more time to review her plans before an official board vote.
