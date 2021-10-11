NEWBURYPORT — The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is eager, according to new President Nate Allard.
It’s eager to be the connective tissue tying its more than 800 members to available resources — eager to shove aside misconceptions and disconnections as to how the chamber creates opportunities and showcases its members.
“We’re a young and hungry chamber,” Allard said.
Part of that strategy is to present the chamber as a more hip, flexible and forward-thinking organization. As a case in point, Allard has hired a team to help him, including new Marketing and Events Director Erin Duggan.
It has been a whirlwind year for Allard, who joined the chamber in November as its vice president of membership under the tutelage of former President Frank Cousins.
Allard remained in that role when Cousins stepped down in March after three years and was succeeded by former State Sen. Kathleen O’Connor Ives. In a move that caught many by surprise, O’Connor Ives announced in July she was leaving to spend more time with her family.
Allard was named interim president upon her departure and remained in that role until late September’s vote by the chamber’s board of directors.
Prior to joining the chamber, Allard served as director of marketing for True North Ale Company’s taproom in Ipswich. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and has spent much of his career helping businesses with event planning, customer service, sales and digital marketing.
“This is not just an exciting career for me. This is a passion I hold close to my heart,” Allard said after being named president. “I was born in this city, I grew up in this community, and I have worked in various member businesses. It is my goal to see that all our regional businesses succeed and that visitors can get a taste of what our city and the surrounding towns have to offer.”
After Allard joined the team at the chamber, membership has increased each month.
The chamber is seeing five to 10 businesses join every 30 days, he said. That success comes despite COVID-19 restrictions that almost crippled the business community and continue to present incredible challenges.
Allard acknowledged the chamber has been in “defensive mode” since he came aboard as it scrambled to meet the immediate needs of its members. It’s a mode that will continue for the foreseeable future as members struggle to find enough employees to keep their businesses open.
The labor shortage has especially played havoc with area restaurants and led to numerous closures or drastic cuts in hours of operation.
One way of helping businesses hire people is bringing more visitors to the city.
To that end, the chamber continues to maintain close ties to the city’s economic development department and is applying for more tourism-related grants. Allard said the chamber will continue to give to smaller businesses a louder voice.
“It’s about how we can help,” Allard said.
His desire for a cooler, less formal vibe at the chamber can be traced to Allard himself as the first chamber president with tattoos and a beard. He also rarely wears ties around the office, mostly saving them for ribbon cuttings and other more formal events.
Duggan called Newburyport home to a diverse and thriving business community full of energy. The chamber’s role, she added, is to channel that energy in fresh ways to help business owners network and connect with customers.
That approach, according to Allard and Duggan, necessitates an “all-hands-on-deck” approach with each chamber employee serving in different roles and doing what it takes to make sure new members are signed up and current members feeling they are represented properly.
“We’re a regional chamber, not a just a downtown Newburyport chamber,” Allard said.
The chamber’s events have also been successful, including record-breaking years of decorated lampposts, the annual Chamber Pot Fundraiser and Chamber Golf Classic.
With the holiday season around the corner, the chamber plans to host its traditional events, such as Witches’ Night Out, Invitation Nights, and Santa’s Workshop, while also adding some new events and programs.
Allard noted that events “have been and will continue to be carefully planned and executed with attendee health and safety being the top priority.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
