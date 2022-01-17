NEWBURYPORT — Finding a home for Newburyport Youth Services and determining the future for the former Brown School on Milk Street are among the city’s top priorities, according to newly elected City Council President Heather Shand.
Speaking with internet radio host Joe DiBiase on “Local Pulse” on Saturday, the Ward 3 councilor discussed the city’s most pressing issues, shared details about how municipal government works, and explained why she sought to become council president this year.
Shand, only the second woman ever to hold the position, was elected council president Jan. 3 via a unanimous council vote.
“We have a new administration and I think I have the ability to sort of bring people together,” Shand told DiBiase why she pursued the role. “I also wanted to make sure that everyone’s time is respected and I think, there’s just an opportunity for change.”
The council president presides over all Committee of the Whole meetings, assigns councilors to committees, and meets with the mayor regularly to discuss city priorities.
Shand explained that she plans to meet with Mayor Sean Reardon weekly to discuss “where are his priorities, where the city priorities are, where the council’s priorities are, and see if we can find that Venn diagram that overlaps.”
The council president does not typically take part in debate since it is the individual’s duty to maintain order and ensure that the council moves forward with deliberations in a respectful and productive manner.
If Shand wishes to participate in a debate, as former council President Jared Eigerman did on occasion, she would have to relegate her chair to the most senior member of the council so long as that person does not wish to speak on that particular topic.
The new council president told DiBiase that she does not see herself stepping down to participate in debate.
“I think I’m the objective one that’s supposed to sort of keep the meeting moving forward,” she said.
In detailing some of the city’s priorities, Shand explained how she was hopeful that the city will move forward with the purchase of 57 Low St. later this month and begin on a path to making the property available to Newburyport Youth Services. But the property is not zoned to allow for Youth Services.
She recognized that 57 Low St. has some limitations, which have been discussed at length over the past few years, but Youth Services Director Andi Egmont has said she is willing to work with the space.
Last year, a site selection committee reviewed about a dozen possible locations to house the Youth Services, including Cushing Park, which was a top contender but has limitations such as an Article 97 restriction, meaning that the land has been dedicated as park space. There is also no building there.
“I would say the benefit of Low Street — and I don’t know if everyone will agree – but there is a building that Youth Services could start with, and it’s a home that we could possibly get them into sooner than anything else we could do in the community,” Shand said, noting that Youth Services is temporarily using the United Methodist Church at 64 Purchase St. for programming space.
Youth Services vacated its former location at the Brown School in October – a space it was “temporarily” located to more than six years ago – after an inspection determined the heating system could no longer be used.
Shand added that determining the next use for the Brown School, including deciding whether to keep the gym and figuring out how to turn the building into affordable housing, is also a priority. The council president is hopeful that the city can continue to own the building while initiating this work, saying that she does not wish to give it up to a developer.
She also discussed streets and sidewalks, which is something Sean Reardon has prioritized and has already started working on, as well as the need to fix the bulkhead, or the infrastructure beneath the waterfront boardwalk.
To listen to this episode of “Local Pulse” or to download podcasts at any time, go to www.newburyportnews.com/LocalPulse.
