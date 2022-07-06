NEWBURYPORT — Dan Lipcan, director of the Phillips Library at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to talk about a new exhibit, “Let None Be Excluded: the Origins of Equal School Rights in Salem.”
The exhibit, co-curated by Lipcan and Newburyport resident Kabria Baumgartner, dean’s associate professor of history and Africana studies at Northeastern University, tells the story of the bumpy road toward racial equality in Salem’s schools in the 1800s.
After being integrated in the early 19th century, Salem’s schools became segregated in 1834 and then became integrated again a decade later due to the efforts of young Black activists.
The exhibit highlights the leadership of Sarah Parker Remond, who went on to become a physician, and Robert Morris, who became a distinguished lawyer.
For information about “Let None Be Excluded,” visit www.PEM.org.
“Summer Camp for Grownups” will also be discussed on the show by Newburyport Adult and Community Education Director Vicki Hendrickson and Assistant Director Patti St. John, who will take over the role of director in January.
Hendrickson and St. John will describe the variety of summer program offerings, from Spanish and memoir writing to forest bathing and genealogy, as well as fitness classes, tarot reading, and talks by author Dyke Hendrickson about his books on the Merrimack River and Plum Island.
For a full list of classes, visit www.newburyportadulted.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded interview will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
