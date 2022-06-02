NEWBURYPORT — The city’s newest coffee shop could soon be opening on Merrimac Street next door to Leary’s Fine Wine & Spirits, but only if city officials approve a zoning change, according to Zoning Board of Appeals records.
The proposal to open a coffee shop there is meeting stiff resistance from neighbors who are concerned that adding another food business to a high-volume area would make traffic and parking woes worse. The proposal also has plenty of advocates, including numerous nearby business owners and residents.
According to city records, many letters of support reference the business as being called GroundSwell Coffee.
GroundSwell Coffee already has a location on Broadway next to Salisbury Beach.
Lawyers for Waldot Reality are asking the city’s ZBA to add the phrase “fast food” to the approved list of uses for space near 200-208 Merrimac St. The request is for a structure that could be built adjacent to Leary’s Fine Wine. The zoning for that property was last changed in 2011 to allow Otto’s Pizza to open a location inside the extremely popular liquor store.
The board last met on the proposal May 24 and is expected to meet again June 28, according to the city’s website.
As part of its proposal, Waldot Realty would remove and rebuild 852 square feet from a single-story structure at the rear of the property and add 800 square feet. The renovated and new area would have a “warehouse” look and feature an outdoor patio with tables and chairs. It also would have direct access to nearby Cashman Park, according to city documents.
No new parking spaces would be provided, with the argument that the site already has enough to support another business per city regulations. Lawyers also argue that because the coffee shop would be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., it avoids the most intense periods of business for the liquor store and the pizza place.
“Further, it is anticipated that some of the patrons for the coffee shop will be walking in from the park and rail trail,” the application reads, referring to the Clipper City Rail Trail.
But nearby abutter Emily Dunn said she was not convinced by the arguments and contends that an already hectic and dangerous walking area will become all the more treacherous. She also said she was dubious that there was enough parking.
“We just want a safe neighborhood,” Dunn said.
City Council President Heather Shand, who represents residents who live near Leary’s, said that area is a known hot spot when it comes to traffic safety.
“As you may or may not be aware, the intersection of Merrimac Street and Kent Street is an area of heightened safety concerns for both pedestrians and motorists, making it one of the city’s ‘Complete Streets Projects,’” Shand wrote in a letter to the ZBA.
Shand also wrote that as recently as 2015, the city engineer considered improvements to the area.
“But due to funding constraints there has been little movement in getting the needed updates and configuration in place for safe passage,” Shand wrote, adding that the area is now being reviewed by the City Council’s Traffic and Safety subcommittee.
Dunn also said she was very concerned that changing the zoning to allow fast food would eventually open the door to a McDonald’s or other national chain opening a location there should GroundSwell Coffee go bankrupt or decide to move on.
“There’s so many flaws to the plan,” Dunn said.
According to city records, there are plenty of residents who agree with her and wrote letters asking the ZBA to deny the zoning change.
“I walk my dog to Cashman Park every day and I can tell you the intersection at Kent Street and Merrimac is extremely dangerous as it currently stands," Buck Street resident Gerry Montgomery wrote in his letter. "To add the additional car, truck and foot traffic will be a mistake and I hope you consider my comments when evaluating your decision.”
On the flip side, the proposal has garnered a lot of support, including from the owners of nearby Port Paint ‘N Paper and The Modern Butcher. State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, wrote a letter signifying his support for the proposed coffee shop.
“I believe the addition of a coffee shop would be consistent with the uses around the area and would be a good amenity to all those in the community as well as visitors,” Kelcourse wrote in his March 22 letter.
GroundSwell Surf Café in Salisbury is owned by Heather Fritz but the property, 25 Broadway, is owned by Salisbury Beach Realty. According to Salisbury records, Salisbury Beach Realty is owned by area real estate magnate Wayne Capolupo. Waldot Reality is managed by relative Phillip J. Capolupo, according to city records.
Many of those in support of the coffee shop appear to have signed a form letter, something noticed by Dunn, who said it was obvious to her and others that a coordinated campaign by the applicant was afoot.
“It seems like there’s a political agenda in terms of greed instead of safety,” Dunn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.