NEWBURYPORT — Brendan Adamczyk of the Product Stewardship Institute will appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Adamczyk, an associate for policy and programs with PSI, about a recently passed Maine law that the nonprofit organization helped to pass.
The law requires large companies to pay the cost of recycling their packaging.
Recycling reform is needed now more than ever, according to PSI, because outdated waste management systems contribute to greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate climate change.
The passage of “extended producer responsibility” laws such as the Maine law – one of which is pending now in Massachusetts – creates a new paradigm for recycling by offering corporations financial incentives to avoid making cheap, nonrecyclable packaging, thereby moving responsibility from consumers and municipalities “upstream” to the producers, according to a press release.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
