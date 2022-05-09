NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury begins its new season June 2.
Tours of the museum, located in the Cushing House at 98 High St., will be offered on the hour Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 9. The last tour begins at 4 p.m.
The Cushing House, built in 1808, was the home of the Cushing family for three generations and features artifacts and information about Newburyport’s maritime and mercantile history, domestic and religious life, and its art and industry, according to the museum.
The museum offers an up-close look at the community, including its agrarian roots in the 1600s, its golden age of sail, and its vibrant industries that produced silver, furniture, tortoise shell combs and shoes.
Since 1877, the museum has collected mementos, art and artifacts from the community. These items are used to tell the stories of the people who lived in Greater Newburyport and the famous people such as George Washington and Marquis de Lafayette who visited.
To take a tour is to “immerse yourself in community memory,” Bethany Groff Dorau, the museum’s executive director, said in a release.
Visitors will learn about local families, craftspeople, musicians, doctors, servants and even a self-appointed “lord.”
They include Timothy Dexter, one of Newburyport’s famous eccentrics; Mary Bartlett Somerby, a mother of 17 children; the Rev. John “Damnation” Murray, a minister and patriot; and a crew of 12 men who died when the brig Pocahontas sunk off Plum Island in 1839.
For more information and to purchase tickets for museum tours, go to newburyhist.org or call 978-462-2681.
