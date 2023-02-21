NEWBURY — Building the new Town Hall at the current site on High Road would cost roughly $10.8 million, according to preliminary figures from the Municipal Building Committee.
Committee Chair Robert Connors gave the Select Board an initial look at the concept that he and fellow committee members John Kellar III and Eric Svahn – along with Town Planner Martha Taylor and board member Dana Packer – have been collaborating on since September.
Connors is founder and CEO of R.D. Connors Corp., a construction management and consulting firm in Woburn; Kellar heads Kellar Associates, an owner’s construction project management firm in Newbury; and Svahn, who previously chaired the committee, is a senior project architect for SGA Architects in Boston.
The team chose to again work with Context Architecture, an award-winning firm out of Boston that completed the stand-alone police station at 7 Morgan Ave. early and under budget during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal is to present schematic drawings and cost estimates for approval at Town Meeting on April 25. A debt exclusion vote at the polls May 9 is also needed. The committee aims to release bid documents by late November and award a construction contract by January.
In presenting the estimated breakdown of probable costs, Connors repeatedly stressed that numbers will evolve as the project tightens up and proceeds.
Of the overall $10.8 million price tag, the panel anticipates $8.2 million for construction; $1.4 million for project costs; $ 599,000 for furniture, fixtures and Equipment; $56,000 for other project-related expenses; and a 7% contingency – or $635,775.
The budget would also include a 4% escalation factor for construction costs, Connors said.
He gave a brief history of the Town Hall project, which has been debated for years. A decade ago, the public safety site selection committee proposed developing a combined $12 million Town Hall/police complex.
Although a majority of voters at Town Meeting in 2018 supported plans for an 18,000-square-foot, multiuse building at 25 High Road, the motion failed to receive the required two-thirds approval.
Five years later, voters approved funding for the $6.5 million standalone police station on Morgan Avenue, with any remaining money applied to remodeling or making extraordinary repairs to Town Hall.
In 2019, voters agreed to increase the expenditure to $8.2 million. When the station was completed, $440,000 in unspent money was set aside for the new Town Hall, according to Town Administrator Tracy Blais. The reserve account now has $4,205,131.
Connors made a case for why new construction – rather than renovation – made better sense, citing problems and code violations with several components of the current building.
These include exterior and interior walls; adequate ceiling height; habitable space for offices; types of doors, exterior windows, electrical wiring, bathroom facilities, heating and cooling systems; and usable floor space.
The main floor of the current building is about 3,500 square feet, with about 70% usable space. The basement cannot be used for offices due to ceiling heights.
To meet program needs, the facility needs 10,000 square feet for occupancy and up to an additional 3,500 square feet for HVAC sprinkler, life safety and storage components. A renovated building would require a 3450-square foot, two-story addition that would eliminate parking spaces and create a 7,000-square-foot footprint, Connors said.
In contrast, the committee’s plan proposes a total footprint of 5,200 square feet to serve space and program needs for at least 20 years.
“If your building is of sufficient size, then doing the upgrades makes sense, Connors said. “But if it doesn’t meet the programming needs and you have to expand and do a major addition, then you have to take a much harder look at it.”
But resident Jim Moran argued that the town promised voters seven years ago that the plan was to build a stand-alone police station with any extra money going to “renovate and add onto town hall building.”
The current plan is contrary to what voters approved, Moran said.
“You’re turning your backs on the people,” he said.
Board member Alicia Greco responded that if renovating the building was viable and would not wind up costing taxpayers significantly more, that would have been the plan – but it’s cost prohibitive. Moran called for a side-by-side cost comparison, then let voters decide.
Following the meeting, Jack Rybicki – a vocal opponent of the project – claimed the committee is falsely asserting that the project must meet the state’s so-called “Stretch Code” – aimed at prompting more cost-effective, energy-efficient building projects.
The code only applies to new construction, he argued. “Our town leadership is perfectly entitled to rehabilitate our building without this concern and combine it with the new addition, which would be entirely conforming,” Rybicki said.
Referencing the code directly, Connors argued that while unaltered portions of the current building are exempt from the code, “the minute you undertake alterations to this existing building, it requires compliance.”
Noting that plans for the new police station projected a square footage cost of $350 in 2016 but resulted in a “mind-boggling” $640 per square foot when ground was broken in 2019, Connors urged the town to move forward.
“It’s the old saying, ‘Time is money,’” he said. “If the town wants to have a facility on the Upper Green that they can be proud of, the time to do it is now.”
The committee intends to hold public informational sessions April 15 and April 22.
