Voter attendance: 499
ARTICLE 1. This article sets the ballot for the annual town election on May 9. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters from Precinct 1 cast their ballots at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave.; Precinct 2 at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St.
ARTICLE 2. This article provides a mechanism for the reports of the Select Board, School Committee, regular and special committees, and all other town officers.
APPROVED
ARTICLE 3. To see if the town will fix the salaries and compensation of certain elective officers of the town as follows: town moderator, $500; Select Board, $7,500 each; Board of Assessors chairperson, $3,500 and each member $2,500; town clerk, $65,172; tree warden, $5,000; fish commissioners, $1,300 each; Planning Board and Board of Health chairperson, $1,500 and board members, $1,000 each.
ARTICLE 4. Supporting a resolution calling for state legislators to change the Massachusetts flag and seal to be more respectful of the Native American history and heritage in the state. The resolution was brought via citizen petition from Annah Powers, 32 Main St., and others.
ARTICLE 5. A $23.44 million omnibus budget for fiscal 2024.
ARTICLE 6. Adding $150,000 to the stabilization fund.
ARTICLE 7. $200,000 to fund other post-employment benefits.
ARTICLE 8. $95,000 to support PEG cable access service and programming.
ARTICLE 9. Setting spending limits for the town’s revolving accounts: recreation revolving fund, $50,000, municipal waterways improvement and maintenance fund, $59,553.
ARTICLE 10. $307,577 to operate the ambulance enterprise.
ARTICLE 11. $6,040 to pay an outstanding bill from fiscal 2022.
ARTICLE 12. $50,000 to purchase firearms for the Police Department.
ARTICLE 13. $11,000 to purchase solar-powered speed signs.
ARTICLE 14. $13,500 purchase flashing crosswalk beacon systems.
ARTICLE 15. $150,000 to repair Newbury Elementary School’s roof.
ARTICLE 16. $72,645 to purchase a dump truck.
ARTICLE 17. Transferring $1 million from free cash to the town hall project account by a simple majority, 298-201.
ARTICLE 19. Adopting a provision of state law to allow additional real estate exemption for qualifying veterans and surviving spouses.
ARTICLE 20. Initiating the process to aggregate the electrical load for the town pursuant to state law.
ARTICLE 21. Amending town bylaws to include a section allowing for temporary repairs to private ways at the discretion of the public works director.
FAILED
ARTICLE 18. A proposal to spend $11,775,000 to design, construct, furnish, and equip a new Town Hall at 25 High Road. The vote failed 245-218 because two-thirds approval was needed. Voters will have another opportunity to consider the request with a ballot question at the annual town election on May 9. If approved at the polls, town leaders have the option of revisiting the article at a second Town Meeting. It must be approved at Town Meeting and on the ballot.
Commented
