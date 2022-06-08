NEWBURY — The town is reminding the public that dogs are not allowed on the beach between May 15 and Oct. 15, even if on a leash.
This rule helps to protect shorebirds, such as piping plovers and least terns, that nest on Plum Island beaches.
Mass Audubon has seen a significant increase in dog sightings and evidence of dogs on Newbury beaches in recent years, according to the town.
Last year, Mass Audubon representatives saw more than 400 dogs on the beach and more than 140 dogs have already been observed this season, including some chasing piping plovers.
For more information, contact the town’s conservation agent by email at conscom@townofnewbury.org or phone at 978-465-0862, ext. 310.
