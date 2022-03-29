NEWBURY — Many people were moved to tears when the town celebrated its recent designation as a Purple Heart Community during a special ceremony Tuesday night.
The Select Board declared the town a Purple Heart Community last week. The Committee to Designate Newbury a Purple Heart Community marked Vietnam Veterans Day on Tuesday by hosting a celebration at Newbury Elementary School.
Army veteran Dennis Palazzo helped organize the ceremony. He asked the roughly 150 veterans, their families and friends to observe a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine.
"Thank you for your service, I am humbled just being in the same room with you," Palazzo said.
Retired Byfield firefighter and Army veteran Robert Haynes was among those who attended.
He served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 and was awarded a Purple Heart after his helicopter was shot down. The chief warrant officer was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star for valor.
Haynes said Tuesday night he wasn't looking to win a Purple Heart in Vietnam "like it was a game show."
"I was awarded the Purple Heart, it was not something I was looking for," he said.
Haynes added that he was a 21-year-old helicopter pilot overseeing a crew of four and thought Vietnam was "the war that was never going to end."
"A lot of people don't talk about the war, there are some things I will never divulge about the war, but you never come back the same way that you left," he said.
Army veteran and Newbury native Don Jarvis was wounded while serving in Afghanistan.
The Triton Regional High School graduate received his Purple Heart in the mail April 16.
"It was very emotional. I cried for about a week straight," he said.
Jarvis also thanked the Vietnam veterans in the crowd Tuesday night.
"None of my service would have been possible if it wasn't for the sacrifice the Vietnam veterans had gone through," he said. "I feel you guys paved the way for the Gulf War veterans."
Select Board member JR Colby received a standing ovation when he delivered the proclamation declaring Newbury a Purple Heart Community.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester delivered a citation from the state Senate.
Tarr said those who have not sacrificed what veterans have will never know what they gave to their country, but their duty is to try to understand it the best they can.
"We must embrace with honor and glory those who have made that sacrifice, who have been in those terrible moments, and who have given all to the bright light of freedom and democracy," he said.
For more on the ceremony, see Thursday's print edition of The Daily News and newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.