NEWBURY — Many people were moved to tears when the town celebrated its recent designation as a Purple Heart Community during a special ceremony Tuesday night.
The Select Board declared the town the state’s 114th Purple Heart Community last week. The Committee to Designate Newbury a Purple Heart Community marked Vietnam Veterans Day on Tuesday by hosting a celebration at Newbury Elementary School.
Army veteran Dennis Palazzo helped organize the ceremony. He asked the roughly 150 veterans, their families and friends to observe a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine.
“Thank you for your service, I am humbled just being in the same room with you,” Palazzo said.
Retired Byfield firefighter and Army veteran Robert Haynes was among those who attended.
He served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 and was awarded a Purple Heart after his helicopter was shot down. The chief warrant officer was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star for valor.
Haynes said Tuesday night he wasn’t looking to win a Purple Heart in Vietnam “like it was a game show.”
“I was awarded the Purple Heart, it was not something I was looking for,” he said.
Haynes added that he was a 21-year-old helicopter pilot overseeing a crew of four and thought Vietnam was “the war that was never going to end.”
“A lot of people don’t talk about the war, there are some things I will never divulge about the war, but you never come back the same way that you left,” he said.
Army veteran and Newbury native Don Jarvis was wounded while serving in Afghanistan.
The Triton Regional High School alumni said he was wounded when a 250-pound explosive hit his vehicle on Feb. 13, 2012, leaving him with injuries on his right side running from his ankle up to his back.
Jarvis is also completely deaf in his right ear and must also deal periodically with vertigo and a vestibular balance disorder. He was awarded the Purple Heart on April 16, 2021.
“It was very emotional I cried for about a week straight,” he said.
Jarvis also thanked the Vietnam veterans in the crowd Tuesday night.
“None of my service would have been possible if it wasn’t for the sacrifice the Vietnam veterans had gone through,” he said. “I feel you guys paved the way for the Gulf War veterans.”
Bronze star recipient and Army veteran Bill DiMaio served in Vietnam, where he became disabled due to inadvertent exposure to Agent Orange in the late 1960s.
He recalled driving through Hamilton and Haverhill where he noticed Purple Heart Community road signs and said he wanted to bring Newbury into the same fold.
DiMaio said he looks forward to seeing road signs declaring Newbury a Purple Heart Community and is working on a celebration of National Purple Heart Day in town on Aug. 7.
“We will honor all Newbury Purple Heart recipients from all branches of service who participated in all of our nation’s wars,” he said.
Select Board member J.R. Colby received a standing ovation Tuesday when he delivered the proclamation declaring Newbury a Purple Heart Community.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester also delivered a citation from the Senate and state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, did the same for the House of Representatives.
Tarr said those who have not sacrificed what veterans have will never know what they gave to their country, but their duty is to try to understand it the best they can.
“We must embrace with honor and glory those who have made that sacrifice, who have been in those terrible moments, and who have given all to the bright light of freedom and democracy,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.