BYFIELD — After six months of debate over vernal pools and stormwater management plans, the Conservation Commission denied a notice of intent for the Village at Cricket Lane during a special meeting Friday.
The applicant, Cricket Lane LLC, received unanimous approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals on March 18 for a comprehensive permit to add 24 single-family homes — including six Chapter 40B affordable units — at the rear of Pearson Drive.
As stated in the board’s decision, the developer must complete wetland replication and restoration work due to the impact this project would have on wetlands.
There was at least one certified vernal pool on the approximately 15-acre property and a second area, identified as isolated land subject to flooding, which was debated at length about whether it also should be certified as a vernal pool.
“The Notice of Intent was denied on the grounds that the information submitted by the applicant is not sufficient to describe the site, the work, or the effect of the work on the interests identified in the Wetlands Protection Act,” town conservation agent Samantha Holt explained in an email Monday.
“Additionally, the proposed work cannot be conditioned to meet the performance standards set forth in the wetland regulations,” she said.
A denied order of conditions will be issued to the applicant and sent to the state Department of Environmental Protection by Nov. 23. Cricket Lane LLC has 10 business days to appeal the commission’s decision to the DEP, Holt said.
If the applicant does so, which the company has indicated that it will, that would trigger a “de novo review” from the DEP, “which means that they will take all relevant plans, documents, and information so they can begin their review of the project unbiased and from scratch,” she added.
The state could then issue a superseding order of conditions; respond with its own comments on what the applicant needs to change for approval and send it back to the commission to reopen the hearing; or deny the project completely.
The vote Friday came a little more than a week after representatives for Cricket Lane — attorney Douglas Deschenes and Ben Osgood of Ranger Engineering & Design LLC — demanded the commission close the public hearing after almost three hours of discussion Nov. 2 and six months of meetings. Deschenes and Osgood said they wanted a decision from the commission and did not wish to provide any more information or continue the hearing.
This also came after Pearson Drive residents raised more than $16,000 to hire attorney Elizabeth Pyle of Hill Law. Pyle submitted vernal pool water budget and wetlands impact analyses from Patrick Gardner, a wetlands scientist, and a stormwater analysis by John Chessia, an engineer and owner of Chessia Consulting Services LLC.
One of the residents, Daniel Linden, who has a doctorate in wildlife ecology from Michigan State University, studied vernal pools as an undergraduate student at the University of Rhode Island and continued to call on the state to certify a second vernal pool on the property.
Many of the residents of the more than 60 homes on Pearson Drive have voiced opposition to the project at meetings, through written statements and by petition over the past several years.
The comprehensive permit law, or Chapter 40B, allows a developer to build more densely than would otherwise be allowed in any municipality where less than 10 percent of its housing is considered affordable — meaning it could be purchased or rented by a household making up to 80% of the median income for the area. For Newbury, that would be $96,250 for a four-person household.
“As a community, we are thrilled with the Conservation Commission decision,” Pearson Drive resident Melissa Goldner said in a phone interview Monday.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we are going to be able to conserve these wetlands,” she said.
Looking ahead, Goldner said she and her neighbors have made it clear they want affordable housing in town, but they do not agree with how the law allows developers to skirt zoning and other regulations.
“The 40B law, as it currently is, just does not make sense,” she said, saying efforts are needed to pressure the state, especially the DEP and MassHousing, “to really take a look at our priorities and see how we can align conservation with affordable housing.”
