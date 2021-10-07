NEWBURY — The Council on Aging has plenty of events to keep seniors busy for the next two months.
On Oct. 13 and Nov. 16, the council hosts a watercolor class with Bill Duke at 63 Hanover St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Oct. 14, Delvena Theatre presents “Lizzie Borden and the 40 Whacks,” an interactive performance at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St.
The production is written by Fran Baron and directed by Joseph Zamparelli. The show features Lynne Moulton and Zamparelli in multiple roles.
On Oct. 18, a senior stretch and strength class with Eunice James returns to its regular Monday schedule, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Field House, 81 Central St. Classes will be held outside under canopies if weather permits.
On Wednesdays, there will be gentle yoga with Chris Howe at the Field House, 10 to 11 a.m.
On Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, A-OK!, a partnership between the council and Workshop Arts Inc., hosts Meet and Treat performances. Students will visit local seniors and present them with a care package of seasonal items and homemade cards and crafts, in addition to performing an outdoor dance and show.
On Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, the council hosts a flu shot clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Only 40 regular flu shots, not the higher-dose option, will be available.
On the first and third Mondays of the month, the council offers bingo at 1 p.m.
Grab-and-go meals are scheduled for Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. Pickup is after noon at the Council on Aging office.
On Nov. 2, Cynthia Smith of Element Care presents information about the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Lunch will be provided.
Lynn Community Health Center, along with Greater Lynn Senior Services, established Element Care as a joint venture to bring this program to those ages 55 and older who are medically eligible for nursing home care in the community. The program helps people remain safely in their home for as long as possible, while receiving a range of preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services.
On Nov. 18, the council hosts a pie tasting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to get ready for Thanksgiving. Coffee and tea will be served.
On the third Thursday of the month, Mary Ann Nay of Sen. Bruce Tarr’s office will meet with residents at the Council on Aging office from noon to 1 p.m. to address concerns and answer questions.
In collaboration with Best Times Travel, the council plans to head to Danversport Yacht Club to see The Sicilian Tenors’ “Christmas Amore” performance during the holidays. Transportation is provided by coach bus. A choice of stuffed chicken breast or baked scrod will be served for lunch.
The first 10 people to sign up will have their tickets paid for by The Friends of Newbury Council on Aging. Tickets are $96. Register by Oct. 28.
To attend any of these events, register in advance by calling the council at 978-462-8114.
