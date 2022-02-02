NEWBURY — Four delegates and four alternates will be elected to attend the Massachusetts Democratic Convention scheduled for June 3-4.
Delegates from across the state will meet at the DCU Center in Worcester to vote on Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor.
A virtual attendance option will be available to provide every delegate the opportunity to participate. All voting will be performed virtually.
The caucus is open to all Newbury Democrats, including preregistered Democrats who will be 16 years old by Friday. A resident may register as a Democrat until just prior to the caucus.
Delegate selection will be gender balanced, and votes will be made and secret, according to a press release.
In the spirit of inclusion, youths, minorities and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be “add-on” delegates, either at their caucus or online at www.massdems.org.
In case of weather or technical difficulties, a rain date will be scheduled and published.
For more information about the caucus or the Newbury Democratic Town Committee, including remote attendance options, visit www.newburydems.org.
