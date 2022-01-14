NEWBURY — The all-volunteer First Parish Newbury Food Pantry will soon have a new home after successfully raising $320,000 for its construction behind the High Road church.
In reaching its goal, the pantry received help from hundreds of individual donors and grant funders, as well as in-kind donations from the contractors, according to a press release.
Since July, the pantry has been operating in temporary quarters out of a garage on Hanover Street.
“I am so very grateful that the community came together at a crucial time to support continuation of the pantry that plays such an important role in serving Greater Newbury/Newburyport,” Jane Merrow, one of the pantry’s founders, said in a statement.
“Every donor — our guests, our volunteers, our neighbors, our local businesses — made this happen. Thank you,” she said.
“This couldn’t come at a better time,” said Glen Holt, a volunteer who has closely tracked the construction process and planned how the new space would be used.
“The number of guests we serve doubled in 2020 and increased another 30% in 2021,” Holt said. “Now, the number of guests is increasing again by three to five guests each week.”
Construction of the new pantry is already underway. The foundation work has been completed and the 2,400-square-foot modular metal building was delivered this week.
“The contractors are confident the pantry can begin operations on the First Parish Newbury Church property in the early spring,” Holt said, adding that updates can be tracked on the food pantry’s Facebook page.
Three contractors — Bryce Anderson of Coffey Design + Build, Charlie Forristall of Atlantic of Atlantic Contract Systems and Jeff Caswell of Caswell Mechanical — donated their time and crews for construction of the new pantry.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without their amazing support,” Merrow said.
According to recent statistics from the Greater Boston Food Bank, more than 7,500 people in the pantry’s service area do not have a reliable source of food, volunteer Sue McKittrick noted in an email.
Out of the more than 300 people that the food pantry serves every week, about half of them are Newburyport residents and 25% are Newbury residents, she said.
Research shows that only one in three people who need a food pantry actually use one, McKittrick added.
Some of the reasons often cited for this include a lack of access to transportation, a desire to be self-reliant, feelings of embarrassment and a lack of knowledge about how to access a local pantry.
“We systematically address the concerns of those who need — but shun — food pantries,” McKittrick said.
This includes providing delivery of food so that transportation is not a problem.
The food pantry also offers online and phone ordering with prescheduled pickup times so people do not have to face any embarrassment while waiting in line for food, she said.
As a pantry completely made up of volunteers, the group has established itself as a place for neighbors to help neighbors.
To assist those who are uncomfortable placing orders online, volunteers make weekly phone calls to make the process easier and provide a sense of community.
Though the food pantry has been affected by supply chain issues, which have led to the availability of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank to vary by the week, support from the community has made up for those issues, Merrow explained.
On Thursdays, community members can drop off food donations from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Whenever she thinks the pantry is out of an item, Merrow said the community pulls through and someone happens to bring a case or two of that item just when she needs it.
“Today, those items were cans of tuna fish and chicken and rice soup,” she said Thursday. “We are truly blessed to live in such a wonderful, generous community.”
Merrow said some of the items the pantry could still use include toilet paper and oranges.
Food and personal care donations from the community help the pantry fill in gaps for what they might not receive when they purchase an order through the Greater Boston Food Bank.
To learn more, visit www.newburyfoodpantry.org.
