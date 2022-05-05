NEWBURY — Plans by the town to enhance an important legacy to its continue to progress, as evident in work on the Witchstone.
Developer Tom Zahouriko, Zendko LLC, gifted the acreage to the town in order to ensure protection of the irreplaceable historic Witchstone — an engraved, rectangular shaped 4-foot stone marker located on the site.
A combination of iron rod fencing and a new stone wall will delineate the boundaries of the gifted land. Zahouriko, who is constructing a seven-lot residential development on the property, said the plan is to use stones from the area — rather than haul in new stones — to create the wall so it will blend in better with the existing stone wall of which the marker is part. The Historical Commission will be responsible for overseeing care and preservation of the cherished artifact, which dates back to the early 1700s.
Under state law, any Historical Commission may acquire and manage real or personal property of historic significance in the name of the town. An easement onto the land will allow the public works department and other town employees to access the Witchstone and area around it so it can be regularly maintained and repaired as needed. Planners recently approved the release of Lots 1 and 8 on the Coleman Road site. Lot 8 is an Open Space parcel, which is being conveyed to the Essex County Greenbelt Association.
A Planning Board meeting scheduled for May 4 was canceled because there was no new business for the panel to take up; there was no old business carrying over from previous meetings; and a public hearing on a solar installation on the old landfill on Boston Road was continued without discussion until May 18.
