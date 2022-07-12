NEWBURY - The town announced it will be holding a special Town Meeting on Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m. at Newbury Elementary School, 63 Hanover St.
Newbury voters will be considering a citizen’s petition to discontinue Larkin Road as a public way by altering the road for public use with the installation of a gate. It is the only article on the agenda.
Holding a special Town Meeting during the summer is highly unusual and the town is only doing so at the direction of a citizen’s petition, according to a local official.
