NEWBURY — The annual plant sale at Newbury Town Library will be held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Plants, trees and herbs will be for sale along with Newbury hats and flags. Tickets are available to win raffle prizes for local stores, restaurants and entertainment.
All proceeds benefit the library’s programs, resources and technology.
For more information or to donate plants, email the Friends of the Library at friendsofnewburytownlibrary@gmail.com.
