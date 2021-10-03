NEWBURY — Newbury Town Library is offering a potpourri of virtual programs for October.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., Grounded Goodwife will guide participants in making homemade extracts such as pistachio and coffee.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the library is offering a two-hour workshop at 10 a.m. called "Writing for Wellness and Self-Care" with local writer and instructor Aine Greaney
In a talk at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, representatives from Mass DEP’s Recycle Smart MA will take the confusion out of what goes in the trash bin and what goes in the recycling bin for residents of Newbury.
It's tea time on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. Residents are invited to armchair travel through the tea estates of Kathmandu and Nepal while sipping the sample tea provided by the Cozy Tea Cart.
Two Virtual Fright Night events will take place in October.
On Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., the library is presenting "When Objects Talk Back: A Look Into Haunted Objects with TAPS."
On Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., the library presents "Witches and Warlocks of Massachusetts" with historian Peter Muise.
For more information and to register for these events, go to newburylibrary.org.
