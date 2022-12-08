NEWBURY — Hundreds gathered along the Upper Green on Sunday afternoon to get a little deeper into the holiday spirit as the town lighted its Christmas tree and welcomed an appearance by the man in red. Music was provided by the Newbury Elementary School band and chorus. Young guests got a little quality time with Santa Claus to let him know what they would like to see in their stockings come Dec. 25.
Newbury lights up its Christmas tree
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Battle Grounds Coffee closes in Newburyport
- Seabrook contractor pleads guilty to swindling clients
- PD: Salisbury taxi driver smashes up co-workers cab with hatchet
- First responders find body of woman near Whittier Bridge
- Boston man gets jail time for punching hospital monitor
- "This Old House" home on Holiday House Tour
- Port officials remind residents how snow removal, parking bans work
- Salisbury resident named first senior executive officer at NSCC
- Our Neighbors' Table to discuss its future
- NYS receives large donation for holiday aid program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.