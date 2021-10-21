NEWBURY — The Conservation Commission approved an order of conditions Tuesday for the town to convert the building at 31 Plum Island Blvd. into a municipal bathhouse with an accessible ramp.
In a 6-0 vote, the commission voted to “issue an order of conditions with the standard conditions for Plum Island work, as well as the additional condition that this work cannot go forward without an approved building permit.”
The town has an application before the Board of Building Regulations and Standards, requesting a variance to do this work. A building permit cannot be issued without this variance approval.
If these conditions are met, the town would move forward with its plans to renovate the building, which residents voted 273-90 at a Special Town Meeting in April 2018 to purchase for this intention.
Opponents of the move questioned the value of the property, the ability to maintain the restrooms regularly, and safety issues due to a potential flood risk at that location on Plum Island, according to minutes from the Town Meeting.
Supporters of the purchase said the move would end an ongoing debate about the need for public restrooms in the area — something that restaurant and business owners have requested for years.
A year later, residents voted down a bid to use $220,000 from the free cash account to actually renovate the property and in 2020; a citizen petition seeking to sell the property, sponsored by Jim Moran, failed.
Town officials initially planned to the put the project out for bid, but recently said one of the town’s Department of Public Work employees would now act as general contractor since he earned his contractor’s license.
With a town employee acting as the contractor, Town Administrator Tracy Blais estimated the project could cost about $120,000 or less.
The town received $40,000 in state grant funding for the project and expects to pay the remaining balance using funding appropriated in the public building repairs account, according to Blais.
The property at 31 Plum Island Blvd. is a one-story building within the AE floodplain.
At the Conservation Commission meeting Tuesday, architect Rachel Harris explained that this project would add five toilets to the women’s room and three toilets and two urinals to the men’s room with handicap accessibility throughout the building.
There would also be a conference room for the Department of Public Works to use as a base of operations in the event of an emergency on Plum Island.
Tom Hughes of Hughes Environmental Consulting explained that the primary reason for seeking an order of conditions is so the town can build an accessible ramp.
During public comment, Stephen Mangion repeatedly asked why alternatives were not considered. He suggested portable facilities, saying they could be moved in the event of a storm. His concerns were shared by Jack Rybicki, who pointed out that the 2019 Town Meeting vote against using free cash funds for the project came with the understanding that the town would consider other options.
Also during the meeting, the commission approved a request by the applicant to continue a public hearing on the Village at Cricket Lane to Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All commission meetings, as of Oct. 14, are taking place on Zoom until further notice.
Frank Wetenkamp was absent for the meeting.
