BYFIELD — A photographic exhibit featuring the portraits of some of Massachusetts newest U.S. citizens will continue at the Newbury Town Library through March 12. "The Bay State: A Multicultural Landscape — Photographs Of New Americans" celebrates the state's recently naturalized citizens from over 195 countries. Globe-trotting photographer Mark Chester shot the photos for the exhibit. The library is located at 0 Lunt St. in Byfield. Viewers can see the vast ethnic heritage and rich cultural history of the Bay State’s 351 towns and cities in the photographs.
Chester attended naturalization ceremonies across the state to personally meet some of the hundreds of individuals who have become America’s newest citizens and residents of the Bay State. His long career has taken him across the globe, with photographs that have appeared in Time, and Newsweek among a host of other national publications. He was the photographer for Charles Kuralt’s book, "Dateline America." For further information, call the library at 978-465-0539 or log on to www.newburylibrary.org.
The exhibit was made possible by the Newbury Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. It will be open during regular library hours. The library is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
