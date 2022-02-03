NEWBURY–A state law intended to increase housing opportunities that are located near public transportation is creating some headaches locally. As part of the state’s economic development bill enacted in January 2021, towns and cities whose borders fall within a half mile radius of a commuter rail station, subway station, ferry terminal or bus station operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA communities) are now required to designate at least one zoning district — a minimum of 50 acres — in which multi-family housing is allowed.
The district must accommodate a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre and be located no more than a ½ mile from public transportation, the statute states. Any units built within the designated district can not be age-restricted and must be accessible to families with children.
Newbury is considered an MBTA community because its border is within a ½ mile of the train station in Newburyport.
Like many smaller towns, compliance is proving complicated for Newbury because land that is within ½ mile of the railroad station already holds designations that conflict with multi-family use. Some of the land is identified as being in an Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC). Such land requires special management in order to protect natural resources and wildlife as well as historical, cultural, or scenic values. Some of the land is under Chapter 61A protection or other agricultural preservation delineations and; some of the acreage falls within the flood plan.
Complicating things further is the requirement for 15% of Newbury’s total housing to be multi-unit. Data from the latest census indicates the town has 3072 housing units –meaning 460 should be multi-unit structures. But according to the density component of the new law, 15 units per acre, equates to a total of 750 units.
With one quarter of the town’s housing stock required to be multi-unit, the impact will be significant, especially considering Newbury’s lack of water and sewer infrastructure, said Town Planner Martha Taylor. The town is not required to develop these units, but must allow them to be developed by right, she said.
Taylor intends to work with the Merrimack Valley Planning Consortium to determine what flexibility the community may have given the already established designations on the land in question and the lack of critical infrastructure. Failure to comply will mean the town can’t apply for certain state grant opportunities. The board may need to weigh a trade off between accessing the state funding and the impacts — financial and otherwise — of complying with the state law, Taylor said.
“It's going to be a challenge,” agreed Planning Board Chair Peter Paicos, before asking fellow planners to bring their questions, concerns, and ideas on this issue to the board’s Feb. 16 meeting. They have until March 31 to send comments to the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The board must make a presentation to the Select Board by May 2, then, develop a compliance plan for DHCD approval.
In other business, the Board heard the applicants’ responses to a peer review conducted on a proposal seeking to modify plans for an environmental studies center at Governor’s Academy. Planners took a site walk of the area on Jan 26. Civil Engineer Drew Garvin of Meridian Associates and Tom Woodruff, director of facilities for the Academy, responded to multiple comments raised during the peer review process. Their answers apparently satisfied planners who then instructed Taylor to elicit any further feedback from the engineer who conducted the peer review and to start crafting a draft decision for the special permit request. There was no public comment.
The Applicants seek changes to the previously approved building layout and site improvements along with the addition of a seasonal dock abutting the Parker River. The 6,800 square foot center will include two classrooms, a wet lab, and a workshop, with access to collection stations, greenhouse, boat dock, and a boardwalk in the marshes. The hearing was continued to Feb. 16 at 7:15 p.m. A 20-day appeal period ensues once the final draft is approved and signed.
At the request of the applicant, a hearing to consider a request for a special permit for a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic installation on the town’s landfill at 75 Boston Road, was continued without discussion to Feb. 16 at 7:15 p.m.
