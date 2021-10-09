NEWBURY -- At a brief meeting this week the Planning Board closed out several escrow accounts for projects that were either completed or had not gone forward.
The funds the board released were provided by the applicants to cover the cost of consultants hired to do peer review during permitting, inspections during construction, and review of record plans, Town Planner Martha Taylor explained after the meeting. The funds were held in interest-bearing escrow accounts and were used to pay invoices from the consultants. Once the project is closed out and no further consultant services are needed, the balance is returned to the applicant.
Accounts that were closed out include: 170 Orchard Street Open Space Residential Development (OSRD) $816.51 to applicant Charing Cross, application withdrawn without prejudice; Newbury Upper Green Site Plan Review(SPR), $155.45 to GreenER; 67-69 Newburyport Turnpike SPR, $505.81 to Chrissy Rupp of Harmony Natural Learning Center, formerly known as Playmakers; Livingston Lane, Scotland Woods OSRD, $84.71 to Jon Rausch of Scotland Woods LLC; Newburyport Turnpike -- also known as 23/31 Sled Road -- SPR, Phases 1 & 2, $808.76 to William DiFrancesco, Stowaway Storage Newbury, LLC; 112 Elm Street, Triton Track and Field Redevelopment SPR, Triton Regional School District, removed because the certificate of appliances was never received.
In other business, the board approved a request for disbursement of $150,341 for Adam True of Gadsden Lane, LLC. The disbursement was issued in accordance with the terms of the Tripartite Agreement Performance Guarantee for a subdivision at 217/221 High Road, also known as Gadsden Lane.
A minor change in culvert width from 2 inches to ⅜ inches was also OK’d by the board. The developer received permission from the state for a curb cut and True anticipates the work will begin within the next two weeks. One home is already underway, he reported. The applicant seeks to construct four new homes and update and preserve two existing homes on the property.
The meeting opened at 7 p.m. and adjourned 41 minutes later. Planner Leslie Mathews was not present.
