NEWBURY — Planning Board members signed off on what they determined were minor grading adjustments and additional clearing at a residential subdivision on High Road known as Gadsden Lane.
Applicant Adam True sought the changes for a construction project consisting of four new single-family homes at 219 High Road as well as upgrades to homes at 217 and 221 High Road. The board originally approved the plans on June 2, 2021. The partly wooded subdivision totals 7.3 acres.
Prior to approving the draft decision crafted by Planning Director Martha Taylor, board members met June 7 to discuss comments from peer review engineer Joe Serwatka, who raised concerns about possible impacts to the woodlands by proposed stump grinding.
The area was supposed to be left in its natural state as much as possible, according to the application. What appeared to be a lack of gutters on one of the homes prompted additional questions regarding how stormwater runoff would be managed.
After responding to the questions and clearing up the concerns, True expressed frustration that the issues were being raised “a little late” in the process.
“I’m a little confused as to why Joe (Serwatka) is chiming in now about this,” he said, stressing that none of it was brought up during meetings at the site or other discussions over the past seven weeks.
“It seems like we always get a comment at the last second when we’re about to take something over the line. I’m a little annoyed – I’ll say that much,” True said, to which board Chair Peter Paicos replied, “I would say – don’t be annoyed.”
Paicos noted that last-minute comments are not that unusual with these types of applications. In this case, the process had been slowed by late communication from the developer’s team, Taylor said.
Paicos also sought assurances that True had sufficiently addressed consternation raised by two abutters regarding the need for screening to shield their properties from the new development. The developer said he had resolved issues with one neighbor and was working on finding a solution for the second abutter.
“We’re trying to find some common ground and make it work,” True said.
“I think it’s important that we button that up,” Paicos said. Colleague George Morse said he wanted to document in writing any promises to the neighbors.
“We can work on that,” True answered.
“I think it has to be,” Morse insisted.
In other business, the board approved the release of a performance covenant for an open space residential development project at 105 High Road known as Seagate Condo.
Planning Board member Leslie Matthews reported that the Select Board recently authorized the Conservation Commission to accept as a gift a public land easement from developer Mark DePiero as part of the project.
Planning Board members recommend that the Select Board make the following appointments for the upcoming fiscal year: associate Planning Board member, Mary Stohn; Merrimack Valley Planning Commission member, Martha Taylor; and MVPC alternate commissioner, Larry Murphy.
Taylor reported that the state Senate passed a budget that included a provision to extend an order permitting municipal boards and committees to hold fully remote meetings until December 2023, however, the House did not include the allowance in its budget so the two chambers are working on a compromise. The town counsel is to keep the board posted.
A public hearing for a special permit application for a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic installation at the town landfill at 75 Boston Road was continued without discussion until June 15 because the applicant was not present.
