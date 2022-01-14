NEWBURY — In his emergency management report to the Select Board on Tuesday, Police Chief John Lucey discussed how the town is responding to an uptick in COVID-19 cases following the holidays.
He said the town had 24 COVID-19 cases during the first week of December, 33 in the second week, 46 in the third week and 67 cases most recently.
“It’s doing exactly what everyone expected after the holiday season,” Lucey said. “There’s an uptick, but the good news is that that uptick is still dramatically lower in our community than in the surrounding communities.”
“It’s a shame there’s an uptick, but it’s a very, very manageable one,” he said.
The focus of the Newbury C-19 Unified Command Team, a group of officials overseeing the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is to try to slow the spread, especially with how highly contagious the omicron variant has been, Lucey explained.
“The impact it’s having on the workplace is pretty significant,” the chief said, noting that Town Hall and the Police Department have been affected by cases.
There is no mask mandate in town but masks are highly recommended indoors, especially in town offices and at the police station. Social distancing is also enforced.
Members of the Police Department have tried to limit interaction with the public as much as possible, Lucey said.
In town offices and the police station, people are asked not to loiter in common areas, he said. If someone is going to be interacting with a person for more than five minutes, and social distancing is not possible, then masks must be worn, he explained.
Board member Gerry Heavey asked Lucey if there were any requirements for first responders to get vaccinated, to which Lucey responded that it was a personal choice.
The town received a limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits, which include two tests per kit, from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency last month.
The free test kits were earmarked for residents, who are categorized as at or below the federal poverty line.
A number of those test kits have since been distributed, and the Council on Aging has been assisting seniors with access to tests and ensuring that they know when and how to use them.
The town still has about 600 test kits in stock.
“We are now determining what is the best utilization of those kits because sitting and waiting doesn’t do anybody good,” Lucey said.
“We also want to bridge the lack of availability on the retail side,” he said.
Board member Mike Doyle asked if any of the town’s COVID funding could help with purchasing more test kits for the town, so a wider distribution could take place.
Lucey said the town is looking into it.
He has also been in contact with Newburyport health officials, who secured more than 5,000 test kits for the city’s residents and are distributing them Saturday. Lucey hopes a similar initiative can take place in Newbury.
For more on testing options and local vaccine clinics, visit www.townofnewbury.org/home/urgent-alerts/covid-19-newburystate-information-ma-covid-vaccine-appointments.
The Select Board also may seek to move its meetings back to Zoom next month following a suggestion by Heavey.
An official motion to do so Tuesday failed due to concerns about the vote not being on the agenda, but Chair Alicia Greco indicated that she will look into it. Heavey and Doyle voted in favor of the shift back to remote, while Greco and Geoff Walker voted against it and JR Colby abstained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.