NEWBURY — The owner of an average single-family home in town should expect to see an increase of about $195 in property taxes for fiscal 2022.
The Select Board unanimously approved the Board of Assessors’ recommendation Tuesday night to retain the uniform tax rate for fiscal 2022 with a residential factor of 1, which means all property will be taxed at the same rate.
Jason DiScipio, the town’s principal assessor, presented an estimated tax rate of $9.73 per $1,000 of assessed value for fiscal 2022.
The fiscal 2021 tax rate was $10.66 per $1,000, so the tax rate has decreased, but values have gone up.
This year, the town saw $210,279 in new growth, “which is based on what the community has gained in new taxable properties,” DiScipio said.
The town’s total taxable value is about $1.9 billion, a 13.3% increase from fiscal 2021.
“Because we grew at about 13-plus percent and have primarily, mostly single-families here in Newbury, the average bill is still going up,” DiScipio said.
The tax rate, which is the tax levy (estimated at a $18.6 million) divided by the town’s taxable value (about $1.9 billion), is estimated at $9.73 per $1,000 of assessed value for fiscal 2022.
The average assessed value of a single-family home in town is $638,862.
The Select Board followed the recommendations of the Board of Assessors and unanimously voted to not adopt any residential or small commercial exemptions since they would place an unjustified additional burden on others.
Newbury has historically maintained a single tax rate.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.