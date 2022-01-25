NEWBURY — Planning Board members opened a public hearing last week to consider modifications to plans for a new environmental studies building for The Governor’s Academy.
The academy, a private coed school for grades 9-12, is located in Byfield and is the applicant.
The academy requests changes to a previously approved building layout and site improvements, along with the addition of a seasonal dock on the Parker River.
The framed aluminum dock was previously considered. A handicapped-accessible raised timber walkway leading from the building to the dock is proposed, while stairs for able-bodied students were eliminated.
The change shortens the path by about 400 feet, cuts down on the need for costly retaining walls, and ensures everyone follows the same path to the river. The amendments also preserve more large trees than the original plan.
While the footprint has not changed, the roofline was engineered from 20 feet to 13 feet. The 6,800-square-foot center would include two classrooms, a wet lab and a workshop with access to collection stations, a greenhouse, boat dock and a boardwalk in the marshes, according to Flansburgh Architects of Boston.
Board member Leslie Matthews asked whether the building would use solar or electric energy. She also wondered about the impact on wildlife habitats.
Tom Woodruff, the academy’s director of facilities, said the location for the building is too wooded for solar energy but the school is raising money to install solar panels on maintenance buildings.
While there are some critical wildlife areas near the riverfront, they do not reach the area where the walkway would be installed, he said.
The only public comment at the hearing came from abutter Dana Packer, who approves of the project but has specific concerns.
As a homeowner with a dock on the river, Packer reminded board members that the town cannot approve any footings for a new dock without the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers being involved.
Packer noted that “a lot of deer” run through his backyard and that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should weigh in on whether it would be problematic if installation of the raised dock leads to a significant reduction in the animals’ ability to travel from west to east.
Referencing a “no wake zone” in front of his dock, Packer asked if the school intended to have students use a boat on the river.
“I’m not throwing stones,” Packer said, stressing that he supports people doing what they want on their own property.
Woodruff affirmed that the Army Corps of Engineers would be involved before footings were installed but did not think that deer migration would be affected.
Groups of students would conduct research at times from a small boat traveling up and down the river, he said. The academy is hiring a director specifically for the new facility, with rules and procedures to be developed and enforced, he said.
“I think it looks like a very worthwhile project,” said Planning Board Vice Chair Larry Murphy. He recommended sending the plans for a peer review.
A site walk is scheduled for Wednesday at noon; the public hearing was continued to Feb. 2 at 7:15 p.m.
In October, Head of School Peter Quimby announced a $15 million gift to the academy from Robert M. and Anne T. Bass — the largest in the school’s 258-year history.
Robert Bass is a Class of 1967 alumnus. The gift would establish The Bass Institute, a center for environmental science teaching and research at the independent high school at 313 Newburyport Turnpike.
The institute plans to partner with the Alfond Environmental Studies Center, described in a school press release as “a state-of-the-art, sustainable research facility that Governor’s plans to build on the banks of the Parker River and the Great Salt Marsh within the next couple of years.”
The application for site plan modifications is on file for review during regular business hours in the town clerk’s office and Planning Office at 12 Kent Way. The application is also on the Planning Board page of the town’s website, www.townofnewbury.org.
For more information or to request a copy of the application, contact the Planning Office at 978-465-0862, ext. 312, or at planningboard@townofnewbury.org.
Meanwhile, a public hearing for a special permit to install ground-mounted solar photovoltaic panels on the Newbury landfill, 75 Boston Road, was continued without discussion to Feb. 2.
“Some things need to be sorted out following the site walk,” said Newbury Planning Director Martha Taylor.
