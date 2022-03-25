NEWBURY — The Select Board finalized the town warrant Tuesday night ahead of the Town Meeting on April 26, including a $22.4 million budget — a 4.1% increase over the current operating budget.
The budget, which covers expenditures and salaries in each department, includes roughly $2.7 million for general government, $3.2 million for public safety, $11.2 million for education, $1.4 million for public works, $499,470 for human services, $439,905 for culture and recreation, $1 million for debt service and $2 million for benefits.
Town Administrator Tracy Blais explained that Newbury has three major revenue sources — 73% from property taxes, 8% from local receipts and 4% from state aid.
The town relies heavily on property taxes, but new growth is slowing, Blais said.
State aid has only increased by about 1.8% and there are limited new revenue sources, she said.
Some of the fiscal challenges with expenditures include rising utility and gas costs, retirement assessments increasing by 9.3%, health insurance costs and unfunded liabilities.
Some of the proposed appropriations in the town warrant include $125,000 to be added to the stabilization fund, $200,000 to fund other post-employment benefits, $288,318 to operate the ambulance enterprise and $95,050 from the receipts reserved cable television PEG access special revenue fund for the support of PEG access service and programming.
Another proposal seeks to transfer $100,000 from the available money to make repairs to the Newbury Elementary School roof.
A similar warrant was approved at Town Meeting last year. Board member Mike Doyle asked why this project was broken up over the course of several years.
“We’re doing it in pieces because it was going to be almost a million dollars,” Vice Chair JR Colby explained.
Other proposed transfers from available funds include $40,000 to purchase a cardiac monitor, $552 to pay an outstanding fiscal 2021 security team bill, $45,000 to construct a police station archive and squad room, $22,000 to purchase solar-powered speed and crosswalk signs, and $241,000 to purchase a dump truck.
Another proposal seeks to transfer $2.5 million to the Town Hall project account.
Voters rejected a proposal last year to transfer $1.5 million from the free cash account to the Town Hall project account, 70-64, after concerns were raised about the account name and whether the Council on Aging would receive any funding from it.
Finance Committee vice Chair Marshall Jespersen explained then, as he did again Tuesday night to the Select Board, that the name would not dictate where the money went since the town would have to approve any planning that went into using the funding.
Despite the name, the account is designed to save money for the town’s capital needs, according to Jespersen.
Blais said the Town Hall project account has approximately $1.2 million, so this transfer could bring the total to about $3.7 million.
Chair Alicia Greco, clerk Geoff Walker and Colby shared support for this article; Doyle and member Gerry Heavey said they would leave this to the will of the people.
There are three citizen petitions this year.
Justin Londergan of Larkin Road requested that the town appropriate $20,000 from the free cash account for the purchase and installation of a public safety gate at the Larkin Road bridge.
The board opted to go with the will of the town on this petition.
Jim Moran of Elm Street requested to limit the fiscal 2023 total operating budget to a maximum increase of 2% from the fiscal 2022 budget. He also requested a transfer of $1 million from free cash to the fiscal 2023 budget.
Doyle and Heavey supported these two petitions, while Greco, Walker and Colby were against them.
When asked how a maximum 2% increase would affect the budget, Blais said all new initiatives would have to be removed and the library and cultural programs would likely be hit the hardest by cuts.
Several Finance Committee members commented that both of these requests would be fiscally irresponsible.
Greco said the latter request was “in direct contradiction of our fiscal policies,” explaining that using free cash for the operational budget would eventually result in a structural deficit.
There are three bylaw proposals on the town warrant.
The first seeks to approve the Triton Regional School Committee’s vote on March 9 to establish a stabilization fund for the district’s capital needs.
The second seeks to make it easier for wireless communications services to come to town.
The third relates to zoning for small wireless facilities in rights-of-way.
The annual Town Meeting is April 26 at 7 p.m. in the Newbury Elementary School gymnasium, 63 Hanover St.
Polling hours for the election May 10 are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1 and Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., for Precinct 2.
The deadline to register to vote at Town Meeting and in the town election is April 6. To register online or to check registration status, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/
The full town warrant will soon be posted at www.townofnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.