NEWBURY — The Select Board voted 3-2 on Tuesday night to execute an intermunicipal agreement and construction and maintenance easement with Georgetown.
Chair Alicia Greco, Vice Chair JR Colby and clerk Geoff Walker voted to sign the agreements, while board members Gerry Heavey and Mike Doyle voted in opposition.
The agreements relate to a residential development project at 66 Parish Road in Georgetown that involves replacement of the Wheeler Brook culvert in Newbury.
The Larkin Road bridge was damaged during the Mother's Day storm in 2006. The culvert failed in September 2014, blocking vehicular access to the bridge.
The project's original developer proposed replacing the culvert to allow foot and bicycle traffic, but public safety officials have advocated for vehicular access due to emergency response concerns.
Larkin Road residents have repeatedly expressed concern about the bridge reopening to thru traffic due to the narrowness of the road, the lack of sidewalks, and the need to keep their neighborhood, especially children and pets, safe from vehicles.
Town Counsel Lisa Mead of Mead, Talerman and Costa LLC explained both agreements to the board Tuesday.
The intermunicipal agreement, which is good for 25 years under state law, recognizes the development is in Georgetown but that utilities would be accessible by Larkin Road in Newbury.
The agreement requires Georgetown to adhere to Newbury regulations for road openings and pay all construction costs, including for the repaving of the full width of the road. It also ensures communication with Newbury about the construction schedule and process.
Georgetown would not be able to provide municipal services until the culvert is fully replaced, per the agreement. It also limits these services to the 10 homes already approved for the development.
A third agreement, which was not on the agenda Tuesday, relates to right of entry, which would allow the contractor to construct the culvert, Mead explained. That agreement will likely appear on the board's next meeting agenda.
Heavey asked why traffic was not being discussed.
She reminded the board that in September, Larkin Road residents suggested breakaway gates for emergency vehicles, rather than fully opening the bridge to traffic.
During the meeting's public comment session, Justin Londergan of Larkin Road said, "The citizens of Larkin Road remain gravely concerned about public safety.
"We reiterate that Larkin Road should not be reopened to nonemergency thru traffic," Londergan added. "We remain hopeful you will respond to our public safety concerns and our request for a meeting with public safety and town officials to discuss those concerns."
Greco said only the intermunicipal agreement was on the agenda Tuesday night and that traffic mitigation could be discussed at another time.
When Heavey asked if there would be a separate meeting on the issue, Greco said, "It will be on a future agenda, but it's not going to be discussed tonight."
Colby said a traffic study could be conducted after the road opens.
Heavey then moved to delay signing of the two documents until the board receives a Merrimack Valley Planning Commission traffic report and has a public hearing on traffic.
Greco explained that the meeting's purpose was to discuss the intermunicipal agreement between Georgetown and Newbury to have the culvert replaced. Both Georgetown and Newbury have had their staff and town counsel review the documents, she said.
"There's no traffic to study," Greco said. "I understand there's a concern on the street about traffic, but to delay this project for something that may not happen — I think it does a disservice to the town of Newbury and the people on Larkin Road."
"We need some data to respond to before we can mitigate the traffic," Colby added.
Doyle argued that the project has no benefit for Newbury, but Greco disagreed.
"The benefit to the town of Newbury is that we get a culvert," she said.
Walker said he supported opening the road for public safety reasons.
Heavey and Doyle voted to delay signing of the documents, while Greco, Colby and Walker voted in opposition.
Greco said she is hopeful there will be another agreement to discuss at the board's meeting March 8.
