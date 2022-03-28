NEWBURY — The Select Board unanimously, with one abstention, voted Tuesday to release a trove of once-shielded documents related to disciplinary action taken against fellow member Mike Doyle.
The documents were the byproduct of executive sessions that dived deep into numerous complaints by town employees and officials regarding what they considered a pattern of Doyle’s bullying and aggressive behavior since his election to the board in 2019.
Earlier this month, Doyle announced he would not be seeking another term in office once his current term expires June 30. He cited health concerns and an inability to give taxpayers his full effort as reasons.
On Friday, in an interview, Doyle denied any wrongdoing, calling the complaints proof that his fellow board members and Town Administrator Tracey Blais were trying to control him. He also claimed officials were angry that he defeated incumbent Charles Bear in 2019, calling Bear someone Blais and others could control.
“They were out to get me since Day One,” Doyle said.
Select Board members Alicia Greco and J.R. Colby said during phone interviews Thursday that the board was bound to release executive session minutes as required by state law. Greco also said Doyle himself asked that the documents be released.
“Under the open meeting law, public bodies are required to periodically review their executive session minutes to determine whether continued non-disclosure is warranted. Here, Mr. Doyle, whose privacy interests were at stake, specifically requested that the minutes be released. Based on that request, the board convened an executive session with Mr. Doyle present to determine whether release was warranted, and the Board did so determine,” Greco wrote in a separate email, referring to the March 22 meeting.
But Doyle denied saying he wanted the minutes released to the public, instead saying he only wanted a copy of them for his records.
Greco said the minutes of the March 22 executive session are expected to be released at the next board meeting April 12.
Greco and Colby said it was important to show residents that they had been taking complaints against Doyle seriously but were unable to speak about them until the executive session documents were public.
“This is one of the worst things I’ve had to deal with in my professional career,” Colby said during a phone interview. “I do not dislike the man. I dislike what he did.”
Doyle, 68, was censured by his colleagues on Feb. 20, 2020, for treating Town Administrator Tracy Blais in a manner she and others at the town offices felt was overly aggressive and threatening.
He was also censured for participating in Triton District Communication Committee meetings — an action that contradicted his promise to forgo interaction with the district in his capacity as a Select Board member while also working for Triton.
Doyle resigned his position at the high school in October 2019 but not before participating in some of the committee meetings, according to town officials.
Among the roughly 75 pages of material released last week was a Nov. 19, 2021, letter to Doyle from town counsel Katherine Feodoroff that includes a list of 12 actions he must follow while on the board.
The actions include refraining from directing town staff or operations, not to call or text Blais and other town administrators, refraining from threatening town employees’ jobs, and not to contact town employees after regular business hours.
“We implore you to abide by the above-stated protocols as failure to comport with the same may place the town in legal jeopardy. Further, and perhaps more importantly, as highlighted by the fact that one employee described your conduct as ‘scary,’ failure to comport your behavior to the above, places these employees’ professional and emotional well being in jeopardy,” the letter reads.
In a separate statement, Doyle denied each allegation.
“I realize that I have had major policy, budget, best practices differences with the town administrator (Blais) and a majority of the Select Board in the past. The fact that we are of different political parties with different views on the role of government should not be dynamic here. Accusations and the hearing you praise is not healthy or a proper way to resolve the significant issues the town now faces,” Doyle wrote.
Doyle went on to write that Colby, Greco and Select Board member Geoffrey Walker were overstepping their bounds and by doing so will deter others from running for office or sitting on town boards.
“These three members have acted as witnesses, accusers, prosecutor, judge and jury with a chilling aftermath,” Doyle wrote.
The list came to being after a Nov. 18 executive session by the Select Board. Only three members attended — Greco, Colby and Geoffrey Walker. Geraldine Heavey declined to participate in the internal investigation into Doyle’s alleged actions and was not present, according to Colby.
Colby went on to describe Doyle as “incredibly hard to deal with” who made town employees and others “pick a team” when he confronted them with grievances. Colby said the turmoil exposed the “dangers of a rogue elected official” whose behavior needed to be addressed. He also said he feared that Doyle’s actions hurt the town’s reputation as a safe place to work and something had to be done to change that narrative.
“There needs to be light on this and also to keep this from ever happening again in Newbury,” Colby said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
