NEWBURY — Newbury Town Day, an all-volunteer, all-day event, is right around the corner with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
A “welcome table” with maps and schedules will be staffed at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm on Littles Lane off High Road (Route 1A) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Events are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in venues from Byfield to Plum Island. The day begins with a Boy Scout breakfast at Byfield Community Arts Center at 8 a.m. and continues throughout the day with historical presentations, exhibitions by artists and craftspeople, family fitness, activities for children, Vintage Base Ball and a square dance. The day ends with a band performance at Byfield Community Arts Center.
According to organizers, some events highlight the history of Newbury, which was first settled in 1635. Guided tours of a host of historic sites and structures, some rarely open to the public, will be offered at specific times during the day, including the Coffin House, the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm home and the Swett-IIsley House, courtesy of Historic New England.
The Newbury Historical Commission will offer guided tours of the old schoolhouse on the Lower Green and the First Settlers’ Burying Ground. In addition, at 9:30 a.m., an aviation historian will tell the story of New England’s first flying field, where aviators flew from April to August 1910. Weather permitting, the talk will be at the actual site of the first flying field on Plum Island.
Open Studios on the Lower Green provides the ideal surroundings to showcase the talents of the town’s artists, craftspeople and artisans. And, at the town library in Byfield, The Natural Landmarks of Newbury art exhibit will demonstrate how local artists are inspired by the natural treasures of the town, according to organizers.
At Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, family fitness fun begins at 10 a.m., and a reading by children’s book author Donna Seim is scheduled for 11 a.m. Vintage Base Ball, sponsored by Historic New England and played according to 19th century rules by the Essex Base Ball Association, starts at noon.
“All Around Town,” an intergenerational interactive theater experience, will be performed at 3 p.m. followed by an old-fashioned square dance. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for purchase at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm during the day to raise money for the First Parish Church Food Pantry.
Tours of the town’s police and fire stations and the fire museum will be available midday. The Byfield station on Central Street, celebrating the fire company’s 100th anniversary, will be open for tours and feature a food truck and bouncy house for kids. Closing ceremonies take place on the Upper Green on High Road at 6 p.m.
Musicians will be performing at Georgie Porgie’s at The Beachfront on Plum Island from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and the Revel Up band will close the day at Byfield Community Arts Center, 7:30 to 10 p.m. Detailed information about the events and times can be found on the web at newburytownday.com.
Newbury Town Day is made possible through the generosity of the town of Newbury, the Institution for Savings, and local cultural councils, including those from Amesbury, Georgetown, Newbury, and Newburyport.
Volunteers are still needed to staff the “welcome table” and can sign up for a one- or two-hour slot by clicking on “Volunteer” on the website.
