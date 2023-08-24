NEWBURY — Sports fans, art lovers, history buffs, kids, grownups and anyone who enjoys a good laugh should plan to be at Newbury Town Day on Saturday. All are welcome, and almost all activities are free.
The fun begins from 8 to 10 a.m. with a Boy Scout breakfast at the Byfield Community Arts Center. The action moves to Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm at 5 Littles Lane beginning at 11 a.m. with Open Artists’ Studios, activities for kids, a vintage base ball doubleheader, and a performance by Jay Daly & the Barbeque Brass sponsored by Blanchette Homes.
The A-OK! student cast will perform a secret, high-energy happening beginning at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, at the corner of High Road and Morgan Avenue, the Almost Celebrity Dunk Tank Auction from 2 to 3 p.m. provides an opportunity to bid on dunking a few notable local characters (and good sports) with all proceeds benefitting Newbury Food Pantry.
All day, Newbury Town Day Across Plum Island takes place, featuring The Pink House Art Show at the Plum Island Beachcoma, coloring for kids at the Sunset Club and Pink House–themed menu items, drink specials and discounts at businesses on the island. Over at Plum Island Airport, the International Miniature Aerobatics Competition will feature precision radio-controlled aircraft and demonstrations.
Along High Road in Old Town, historic sites are open for tours thanks to Historic New England and the Newbury Historical Commission, including the 1877 Schoolhouse on Newbury Lower Green and the Burial Ground of the First Settlers. Down on the river at 291 High Road, White Rose Canoe hosts an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Newbury police and fire stations on Morgan Avenue will host tours from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and the Newbury Fire Museum is open from noon to 3 p.m.
Activities will conclude at the Central Street fields in Byfield, beginning with a pickleball demo from 3 to 5 p.m. and followed by a performance by local musicians Greta’s Electric Tree from 5 to 7 p.m.
Closing ceremonies start there at 7 p.m., where winners of the 50-50 raffle and count-the-clamshells-in-the-jar contest will be announced. The grand finale is a screening of the original “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be on sale at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm and the Central Street fields, along with T-shirts, tote bags and “The Community Cooks,” the Newbury Town Day cookbook, available for purchase with cash or check. Proceeds benefit Newbury Food Pantry.
Newbury Town Day organizers are still looking for volunteers to welcome guests and help with other activities. Volunteers should go to www.newburytownday.com and click on “Volunteer.” Most slots ask for a two-hour commitment.
For more details on the activities, go to www.newburytownday.com and click on “Events.” Newbury Town Day is made possible with support from the Town of Newbury and the Cultural Councils of Georgetown, Newbury and Salisbury.
