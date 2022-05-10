BYFIELD — Early results show that Dana Packer will be the town's newest Select Board member. Packer defeated Bill DiMaio for the seat that incumbent Mike Doyle chose not to again seek.
Ginny King is the new member of the Board of Health, defeating incumbent Alba Gouldthorpe.
And, incumbents on the Triton Regional School Committee from Salisbury and Rowley — Erin Berger and Paul Lees, respectively — have been re-elected. Newbury candidate for the regional school committee, Matthew Landers, was elected. He ran unopposed.
Newbury Town Clerk Leslie Haley received election results from both precincts at the town's municipal offices on Kent Way in Byfield, shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m.
More details to follow on the election and other Newbury matters this week.
Lisa D. Connell is the editor of the Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.