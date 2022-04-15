NEWBURYPORT — World traveler and photographer Paula Wright of Newbury will be the featured speaker for the next Greater Newburyport Village Talk on Wednesday at the Newburyport Senior Community Center.
The free one-hour program, scheduled to begin at noon, will be the second and concluding lecture Wright will give on her travels to Thailand, China and Tibet.
Wright’s photographs of Thailand span the two trips she has made to the country and capture the lifestyle, beauty and cultural richness of its cities and countryside.
“China and Tibet have extraordinary landscapes,” she said. “While both technically the same country since 1950, they are truly different with respect to the geography, the people and the cultures. The environments not only look different, but feel different.
“Much of China is an extremely modern country,” she added, “while Tibetan citizens still live primarily as they have for hundreds of years, with the Himalayan Mountains providing a barrier to much of the modernization that China proper has experienced.”
A complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the Senior Community Center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch.
Village Talks are offered by Greater Newburyport Village for the community’s enrichment They are given every third Wednesday. Masks are required at the center.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
