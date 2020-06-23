NEWBURY — Voters approved most of the articles on the Town Meeting warrant Tuesday night, but rejected a proposal to sell property at 31 Plum Island Blvd.
The property was originally purchased by the town for use as seasonal bathroom facilities. In addition to Article 3, voters also defeated cash transfers proposed in Articles 4 and 5 along with Article 6, which would limit increases in next year’s operating budget.
As proposed, Article 6 minimized increases in the next operating budget to 2.5% of the current budget. But resident Jim Moran amended the amount in the article to 0%.
The remaining 19 articles were adopted by the crowd of voters who turned out in the Triton Regional High School auditorium.
The articles included setting aside $21,001,209 for the town's operating budget and various proposed upgrades.
They included allocating $65,900 to repair the town library, using $92,700 to repair the elementary school, and spending $90,000 for a basketball court at the Central Street Recreation Area.
Voters also contributed $276,525 to the ambulance enterprise fund.
