NEWBURY — A proposal to fund a newly constructed, $11.8 million Town Hall at 25 High Road failed the first of two steps needed to move forward.
But the 499 voters who turned out for the annual gathering at Newbury Elementary School approved a related request – to add $1 million to the town hall account to help offset costs for the project.
Voters will also consider a ballot question to approve a debt exclusion override at the polls May 9.
If the tax increase is approved, the Select Board has the option to hold a Special Town Meeting to revisit the $11.8 million warrant request. The Town Meeting vote would again be subject to a two-thirds vote to receive approval. The bond note could run for up to 30 years, with an initial estimated annual payment of $475,000 annually
The vote on Article 18, to authorize the $11.8 million, was 245-218 but the proposal failed because two-thirds approval was needed.
An exceptionally large voter turnout on Tuesday delayed the opening of the meeting by 45 minutes as registrars worked to check in a line of voters that wrapped around the outside of the school and the back parking lot as those inside scrambled to set up more chairs in the gym.
Chair Erica Jacobson of the Finance Committee said that in vetting the viability of the proposed building project, her committee considered three key questions: Was it the right size? Was it the right location? And is it the right time?
The answer was yes to all three, although with the temporary trailers that were previously used to address space needs at Town Hall condemned in 2015, “Probably the right time was a few years ago,” Jacobson said.
Noting that the town has come a long way fiscally since it had a negative balance in its free cash account in 2016, Jacobson urged fellow voters to “think about this in a we-before-me-mode.”
The Finance Committee unanimously supported the project. Select Board members Alicia Greco, J.R. Colby and Geoff Walker also gave it their approval; however, member Gerry Heavey voted no, and Dana Packer abstained.
With the lowest tax rate in Essex County, Newbury is better off than it has been in 30 years, said Scotland Heights resident Dale Williams, one of numerous voters who spoke in favor of the motion. “The time is right, let’s do it,” he said.
But others argued for considering alternatives and possibly keeping the Town Hall on Kent Way for now – particularly with taxpayers facing other high-ticket capital needs, such as looming new building projects for Triton Regional Middle-High School and Whittier Vocational Technical High School; repairs to Newbury Elementary School; and finding a permanent spot for the Council on Aging.
“The building is too big; the cost is too high,” said resident Jim Moran. The annual cost to rent space on Kent Way is $183,337, including utilities. Taxpayers have spent $1.37 million since first leasing the office space for use as a temporary Town Hall in 2016.
A Byfield resident who recently moved to town with his young family said people like him and his wife aren’t drawn to a community based on the condition of its Town Hall. They come because of the schools, he insisted. Municipal employees are the beneficiaries of this construction project, “but what does it give me and my family?” he asked.
Elaine Byrne was upset with how disrespectful residents have been to each other throughout this process. “Why can’t we agree on this? We need to get back into our Town Hall. I’m just tired of it,” a visibly upset Byrne said.
After the town moderator declared that a vote to move $1 million from the free cash account to the town hall project account was approved by a simple majority of hands raised, a group sitting in the bleachers repeatedly called for a manual vote count.
“It’s pretty clear it’s a simple majority,” responded Town Moderator Richard Bazirgan, who initially appeared disinclined to honor the request.
But concerned voters continued to press and eventually, Bazirgan obliged, calling for counters from the audience.
At times, the process appeared somewhat confused with counters unsure whether various sections of the room had been included in the account. Ultimately, Bazirgan declared the request was approved 298-201.
Plum Island resident Steve Mangion urged town leaders to listen to the will of voters. “If the vote goes down tonight” – they should consider the proposal dead and not bring it back for a second vote if the ballot question is approved at the polls, he said.
The Select Board has an obligation to listen to the will of any of the 5,700 registered voters in town who may vote in favor of the project at the polls – not just the 499 voters who came to Town Meeting, Bazirgan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.