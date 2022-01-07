NEWBURY — A 500-foot buffer will be carved out of one lot in a new development off Coleman Road as protection for the historic artifact known as The Witchstone.
At a meeting Wednesday, planners continued to refine the details of the preservation plan with Tom Zahouriko of Zendko LLC, who has called it a priority to ensure protection of the irreplaceable landmark during and after construction of his seven-lot residential development.
An easement onto the land will allow public works department and other town employees to access the Witchstone artifact and the area around it via the road into the development so it can be regularly maintained and repaired as needed.
A combination of iron rod fencing and a new stone wall will delineate the boundaries of the gifted land. Zahouriko said the plan is to use stones from the area – rather than haul in new stones – to create the wall so it will blend in better with the existing stone wall the marker is part of. At a meeting last month, the board agreed the Historical Commission would be responsible for overseeing care and preservation of the cherished artifact because it was the only option that guaranteed the town control over the historical asset going forward.
Under state law, any Historical Commission may acquire and manage real or personal property of historic significance in the name of the town. The restriction on the land will eventually be included in the deed for Lot 7 of the Zendko LLC development.
During the discussion, Planning Board Chair Peter Paicos reiterated his desire to refer to the artifact as “Fatherstone” because he feels it “just sounds better” than “Witchstone.” The marker, which dates back to the early 1700s, is more commonly known as The Witchstone, but has also been referred to as The Fatherstone.
The 4-foot stone was chiseled in 1723 by Robert Mullicken Sr., a gravestone carver from Bradford, who reportedly also created the historic Boston Post Road milestones. The carving was commissioned by John Dummer as a memorial to his father, Richard Dummer.
Now part of a fieldstone wall running between the property’s eastern boundary and the town’s right-of-way at 15 Coleman Road, it was initially placed within a walkway that led to a manse owned by the Dummers — one of the wealthiest families in Newbury during the 17th and 18th centuries.
Mullicken also carved a doorway stone for the house known as ‘The Mother Stone’ which is now part of a collection of stones from Newbury on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Zahouriko also reported that efforts to install a septic system for the development stalled when his crew hit ledge. “It’s been a little frustrating getting work done,” he told planners, but added that his team is getting there.
“We’re getting closer to the finish line; we just need to get some ledge blasted out here,” Paicos said as he closed the discussion. Attorneys for the town and the developer will meet to resolve any outstanding issues.
In other business, planners received an update from members working separately on proposed zoning amendments for the Annual Town Meeting this spring. Suggested amendments include some changes to the Wireless Communications By-Law and a new Inclusionary Zoning By-Law. The town has no established Housing Authority or Affordable Housing Trust making development of this new bylaw more complex, members said.
Also in other business, a public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 to consider an application submitted by The Governor’s Academy for modification to a Previously Approved Site Plan for the Parker River Environmental Studies Building. The school is requesting approval of modifications to the previously approved building layout and site improvements and the addition of a dock in the Parker River.
The application is on file for public review during regular business hours with the Town Clerk and in the Planning Office, 12 Kent Way; or via the Planning Board’s section of the town website at www.townofnewbury.org.
The virtual hearing starts at 7:15 p.m. with a link to the meeting on the agenda posted on the town website. For more information or to request a copy of the application, contact the Planning Office at (978) 465-0862, ext. 312, or planningboard@townofnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.