NEWBURYPORT — The first general planning meeting for all 2022 Yankee Homecoming volunteers — both new and returning — will be held on Tuesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Starboard Galley upstairs function room.
All event chairs will give a short summary of their event, volunteers needed and duties of the volunteers. Come and join a great group of dedicated volunteers that every year make Yankee Homecoming a truly memorable fun filled week for all. For more information visit Yankeehomecoming.com
