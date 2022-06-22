NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents its summer open show, “Love is Love: In the Hearts of Newburyport & Pride Around the Northshore,” focusing on the all-encompassing emotion of love, through Sunday.
This dual exhibition, taking place in the downstairs mini gallery and upstairs in the Hartson Gallery, aims to look at all of the different sides of “love.”
In its mini gallery, “Love is Love: Pride Around the Northshore” exhibits artwork by LGBTQ+ artists of the North Shore celebrating the month of LGBTQ+ Pride.
The pieces offer an intimate look into this current moment of LGBTQ+ culture and speak to both the challenges and triumphs of the community, according to gallery staff.
Upstairs in the Hartson Gallery is “Love is Love: In the Hearts of Newburyport,” which aims to take a peek into the minds and hearts of the Newburyport community.
The exhibit will be open concurrently with the 2022 Master Artist Exhibition Part II.
All work is for sale. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. It is located at 65 Water St.
