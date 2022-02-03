NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association will host a life drawing class for 12 students Friday in the Hartson Gallery at 65 Water St.
The class will begin at 7 p.m. and it will last about two hours. Registration before the event is required through the following link:
https://form.jotform.com/220127994050048
The class will be taught by association board member and artist Peter Kimmins with model Tresha Bouldin.
Class prices are: members, $15; nonmembers, $18; senior discount, 10% off pertinent price.
The association follows city guidance with respect to COVID-19 safety protocols.
All participants will be required to wear a face mask. If the city’s mask mandate is lifted, the NAA may adjust this policy to stay in line with city guidance.
Participants will be notified in advance of any changes.
