NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association continues its “Celebration of Glass” this year by hosting its largest exhibition to celebrate all forms of glass, the physical material and art glass, as well as associations, subjects, and themes of glass in other media.
This exhibition is for all media and for everyone – members and nonmembers, all age groups and all experience levels. The association plans to use its entire building to celebrate throughout all of its gallery spaces so there is room for all interpretations and explorations, according to a news release.
“The NAA’s mission is all about access and here is where we intersect with glass,” the association said in the release. “It’s all around us: in our windows, drinkware, phones, lightbulbs, spectacles, mirrors, and so on. For example, we know it through reflection, transparency, kaleidoscope, spectacles, refraction and optics. In our language and stories ...”Mirror, mirror on the wall,” “Breaking the glass ceiling” and “Through the looking glass.” We are looking forward to seeing your perspectives on glass and your glass perspectives.”
Due to its material properties, glass is and has been at the heart of many discipline, industry and societal shifts throughout the past 5,000 years.
For the many roles of glass and its importance to society, the United Nations declared 2022 as “The International Year of Glass” and NAA is celebrating this material alongside the worlds’ museums, galleries and studios.
This exhibition will be lightly juried by a review committee to ensure a focus on the theme, while enabling a varied and diverse group of participating artists and media.
Accepted categories/media: lass, acrylic, digital art, drawing, film/video, fine craft, mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, printmaking, sculpture and watercolor.
Reproductions of original work and Giclee prints cannot be accepted.
The submission deadline is Sept. 10.
Entry fees are as follows: NAA Artist Plus members: Up to two entries for free, third entry is $18.
All other NAA members: $18 per entry; All nonmembers: $22 per entry.
