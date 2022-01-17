NEWBURYPORT — Executive Directors Marc Clopton of The Actors Studio, John Moynihan of the Firehouse Center for the Arts and Dierdre Budzyna of Acting Out Productions will appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the Newburyport Arts Collective.
The collective is a coalition of local theaters and arts or cultural organizations that work to ensure that the arts continue to thrive through the extended challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview NAC steering committee members Clopton, Moynihan and Budyzna about the importance of a vibrant arts scene to the vitality of Newburyport. The collective aims to promote the city as a cultural destination, which is expected to have a positive ripple effect on local businesses.
Collective members include Theater in The Open, The Dance Place, Zach Fields Drums and Music, Anna Smulowitz Productions, Paula Estey Gallery, the Literary Festival, Tinkerhaus, and the Documentary Film Festival, among others.
For a full list of members and information about upcoming events, visit www.newburyportartscollective.org.
Vicki Hendrickson, director of Newburyport Adult and Community Education, will also visit the show to discuss their diverse winter offerings. For more information about classes, visit www.newburyportadulted.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show,” or listen on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
