NEWBURYPORT — Local art will be on display in the downtown when the Newburyport ArtWalk invites art lovers to Step into Spring, Saturday, May 7.
The Newburyport ArtWalk began life as a gallery walk, formed by a group of roughly 15 independently-owned local art galleries in 2003.
The ArtWalk continues to be self-funded by local galleries and offers special exhibitions, artist technique demonstrations, lectures, tours, and visual art, almost all within an easily walkable downtown environment every spring and fall.
But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of both the spring and fall ArtWalks in 2020.
Julie Cook has been handling communications for the ArtWalk for the past 10 years and said a fall ArtWalk was held in October.
Next week’s event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., and will be the first spring ArtWalk in two years.
“You can wander around and have a nice day in Newburyport,” Cook said.
ArtWalkers will be able to get a look at, and purchase, paintings, photography, sculptures and more art done in traditional and contemporary styles.
The Newburyport Art Association will be among the ArtWalk’s vendors, along with Greetings By Design, Indigo Artist Studio and Valerie’s Gallery.
Newbury artist Carol Baum and Sweethaven Gallery will also take part in the ArtWalk online.
Mary Pollak and her Indigo Artist Studio will host a family-friendly printmaking experience for all ages from 10-11 a.m., and artists will be painting outside of Pleasant Street’s A Pleasant Shoppe LLC all day long.
The Paula Esty Gallery Center for Art & Activism will be hosting a group show featuring more than 30 Boston-area artists, calling for action on the environment, and The Firehouse Center for the Arts will host an “Along the Merrimac” exhibition by John Sheedy.
Alan Bull Studios will display the artist and teacher’s most recent paintings and prints with metal sculptures from found metal, while local musician Kate Redgate will play at 6 p.m., and Newburyport Framers will feature original art for sale by owner Patti Langley, Marisa DiIorio Peters, and others.
Interested walkers can go to the ArtWalk website (at http://artwalknewburyport.blogspot.com/p/newburyport-artwalk-participating.html) where they can find a map of all the different offerings.
“Some of the places like Alan Bull’s studio and Newburyport Framers are located in the city’s industrial park, so they are a little bit off the beaten path but most of the places are within walking distance in the downtown,” Cook said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.